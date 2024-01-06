Bolanle Ninalowo has made a video to address the leaked personal tape circulating online

The actor said his ears are already filled with what people have been saying and he has received messages too

The father of two noted that he respects himself a lot and cannot do such a thing to disgrace himself and his fans

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo better known as Makanaki has made a video to address the leaked personal tape circulating online.

A man was captured in the tape having fun alone with his private and the tape made it to social media. Many insinuated that it was the well-built actor who was in the recording.

Speaking about the controversial tape, the actor said that he respects himself a lot and cannot disgrace himself and his fans by indulging in such a thing.

He further clarified that the man's complexion is different from his own and their physiques are not the same. He told his fans that he was not the man in the recording.

Bolanle Ninalowo says his tattoo is different

Explaining further, the actor made it known that the man in the video has a different tattoo from the one on his arm.

He showed off the tattoo on his arm for his fans to see so that they would be sure he was indeed not the man in the tape.

The actor also begged the public to desist from spreading lies about him. This development is coming a few months after the actor said his marriage to his beautiful wife, Bunmi had ended.

The actor was also recently linked with one of his colleagues, Damilola Adegbite, but he denied having any romantic affair with the actress.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Ninalowo

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@zenzaragold:

"I noticed the tattoo is not the same."

@officialoborty:

"I said it: the tat is different, but Nigerians just want to believe what they want to believe. That's how they believed a chat with an erased name and handle to be from me to a boy who is young enough to be my son if I had given birth early. God will help celebrities; it's what we signed up for."

@sissyblss:

"I have watched the said video I can confirm his not the one after looking at this his tattoos."

@sunnylords:

"Nice one boss, I expected this from u before now, I respect u too much boss to be of such ridicule, u are my idol ,pls keep been a king."

@iamlacrown:

"The video is mine though."

@eniolaebony_:

"MAKA love."

@tenovertenautos:

"They desperately wish it was true.. that’s how some people are wired.. they’ll call the positive news about someone “fake” and always wish the bad ones were true.. wickedness in high places."

@anonafili:

"You go explain taya."

@officialayomiposiprince:

"Nice and matured way of addressing the unwarranted circulation. We should sometimes be reminded that anyone can make assumptions and note that some bloggers don’t sensor or filter before posting content, just because they want to make a name and this is applicable to Nigerian bloggers."

@immaculatekingofficial:

"I didn’t even tried to look after the video, because I know you bigger than that.

@timipere03:

"Of course, it's not you. That D is too big, it' can't be yours."

Bolanle Ninalowo speaks about his progress

Legit.ng had reported that Ninalowo had given an update about his progress months after he ended his marriage of 18 years with his wife.

He said that he has overcome challenges and knows the people to welcome into his life.

The actor also noted that the way people treat others shows who they are.

