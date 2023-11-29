Singer Portable has made a video to claim that Odumodu Blvck should not be called the best rapper in Abuja

He questioned why the rapper would be given such a title and recalled how he performed better than him a few years ago

The singer claimed that he rapped in Yoruba at a competition so he should be giving that title

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile aka Portable has taken to social media to claim that Odumodu Blvck should not be given the best rapper in Abuja.

The singer stated that he was once in a competition with the rapper and he performed better than Odumodu Blvck.

Portable calls out Odumodu Blvck for claiming best rapper in Abuja. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian top musician added that he rapped in Yoruba at that event and Odumodu Blvck couldn't even come close to the third position. He noted that he should be given the title of the best rapper in Abuja

This development is coming a few weeks after Odumodu Blvck listed his best five rappers of all time. The rapper listed MI, Naeto C, Mode Nine and a few other talented act.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's claim

Netizens have reacted to the claims made by Portable about the best rapper in Abuja. Here are some of the comments below.

@honeyojukwu:

"Who is portable explaining all these things to?"

otegaododoru:

"This guy understand how to make content money more than any other person. People still don't get it that he's doing all he does to keep on being on the algorithm throughout the year. More like what yul Edochie was doing."

@oluwakemi._o:

"Is d way he pronounced d odumodu for me."

@sirdollar:

"I love the wey he calls the Odu mo."

@e4emmanuel:

"At least start from learning how to pronounce his name nau, Portae? which one be OdumOdU."

@bobbiphillie:

"I no know say Portable na rapper oo."

@smallmadam_t:

"Portable don Dey fine oo! Miracle no dey tire Jesus."

@mzzsholz:

"Rest! Just one hit song and you’ve been disturbing the internet , let other artists blow too."

@smartofficial__:

"This boy is such an extremely envious man."

@iamneenaah:

"That phrase “use your tongue wisely” is never for Portable."

Source: Legit.ng