Billboard has given fans a hint about the release date for Wizkid's most anticipated album, Morayo

In the post, it was stated that the album would be released by Star Boy and Sony Music International records

Fans of the music star went into a fizzy after seeing the release date of the album as they all reacted to it

Fans of Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, are excited about a post from Billboard about their favourite's most anticipated album, Morayo.

Legit.ng had reported that details had emerged about 'Piece of My Heart', one of the songs off Morayo which was released on Friday, October 18th, 2024.

Release date for Morayo excites fans.

Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds on social media, Billboard, an American music and entertainment magazine published by Penske Media Corporation, stated that Wizkid's Morayo would drop on 22nd November 2024.

The popular magazine also noted that the album would be released by Star Boy and Sony International music record.

Billboard shares more details

In the post, it was also stated that the Grammy Aware winner partnered with American singer and songwriter Brent Faiyaz in the album.

It was also mentioned that 'Piece of My Heart' was the lead song off the album.

Recall that ahead of its release, fans had already released a dance video for one of the songs.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about the release date foe Wizkid's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@pell_y2325:

"Davido birthday November 21 Morayo November 22 sharp."

@gnessdaguru:

"Wiz no go drop again, who send una papa to cast that update wahala."

@arinze_chukwu01:

"So na billboard announce am.... Na this kind pride I want abeg, he no be like Davido wey go arrange chair for Grammy."

@_brian_k_:

"So them go quick forget davido birthday."

@weskidoart_back_up_page:

"Can’t wait."

@tufftwinn:

"Even the deaf go hear word for this one."

@knott.will.1:

"Grammy go choke next year."

@khayrah06:

"We FC are more than active."

Najashimadun says Wizkid will pay royalty

Legit.ng had reported that the online critic, in a video that circulated on social media, had reacted to a snippet from Wizkid's soon-to-be-released Morayo album.

Naijashimadun explained the reason Wizkid must be ready to split royalties made from Morayo when it is finally released with Nigerians.

Several netizens have taken to social media to react to Naijashimadun's video, as some said they deserved a share of the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng