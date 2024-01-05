Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda is making headlines over his refusal to collect a picture frame of Mohbad from a fan

In a video circulating on social media, the Cash App crooner was at a show when a fan presented him with the frame of the late singer with his son

Bella Shmurda explained his reason for turning down the gift, and a number of Nigerians reacted to it

Popular Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, caused a stir on social media over his reaction to a picture frame of his late friend, Mohbad.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of the Cash App crooner surrounded by a large crowd as he stood on an elevated stage during a show.

Nigerians react as Bella Shmurda turns down picture frame of Mohbad and son from fan. Photos: @bella_shmurda, @temilolasobola, @iammohbad

One of the fans present had made a picture frame of the late singer Mohbad with his son, Liam, and presented it to Bella Shmurda.

Bella Shmurda had the fan get on stage as he looked at the picture frame he was presented with. The music star then spoke into the microphone and announced that he wouldn’t be collecting the gift.

Bella started off by thanking God for life and also praying for Mohbad to rest in peace before saying that the artist who brought the picture frame would also be the person to take it back because he couldn’t put the image in his house. He, however, promised the fan a handsome reward.

In Yoruba he said:

“You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Bella Shmurda refusing to collect picture frame of Mohbad and son

The video of Bella Shmurda and the fan who gave him the picture frame of Mohbad and his son soon spread on social media, raising mixed feelings among netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

iameniolamyde:

“It's not that he doesn't like it. It's the emotional pa!n of having to look at the image of a friend like a brother everyday on his wall and the fact he can’t see him again . We all grief and mourn differently anyway.”

Byutiful_faces_luxury:

“He should still have collected it and dispose it later. That artist must have felt bad.”

_cynthiameghan_:

“A guy trying to protect his mental health but still acknowledging the artist especially in monetary terms. I love his heart, so beautiful ❤️.”

iamstepee:

“What a trauma you just gave that boy you should even appreciate the work more he will never be happy with that money you think he needs going back home knowing you rejected it.”

investor_sy_:

“Let's assume that was bella late mother frame... So he won't collect it??”

Raie__x:

“Make the artist too reject the money. No gree for anybody!”

anitazposhnezz:

“Nigerians love lies,he should have collected it quietly ! Discard it quietly wisdom.”

Official_atukpa:

“Person wey still Dey heal … u wan make e Dey burst into cry every morning if he’s waking up to see the portrait everyday.”

herroyalhawtness:

“It must have been hard for him. That is such a tough decision to make. It is well. May God comfort all Moh's loved ones.”

mrskogberegbe:

“Maybe for his sanity....I don't blame him.”

Bella Shmurda celebrates Mohbad's posthumous birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bella Shmurda, who recently issued warnings to an unnamed individual, penned a short message to Mohbad on his posthumous birthday.

Sharing a picture of Mohbad on a stage, Bella Shmurda wrote:

"Happy posthumous birthday my brother my friend oba Imole Rest in power Love u forever nd I miss u."

