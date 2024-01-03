A man known as Wisdom Nwedene has warned Yul Edochie about the implication of demanding the bride price paid to his first wife May's family

Yul had told May that her family should return the bride price paid to them after he started dragging her for doing body enhancement

The man said according to the tradition of the Ebonyi people, there are consequences for refunding a bride price

A Facebook user known as Wisdom Nwdene has made a post to warn Nollywood actor Yul Edochie about his decision to collect the bride price paid to his first wife's family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor dragged his first wife and accused her of doing body enhancement.

He also claimed that she stole her flesh and blood and has been turning social media users against him.

Yul Edochie warned against collecting May's bride price. Phot credit @yuledochie/@mayyulledochie

Source: Instagram

Responding to Edochie's outburst, Nwedene said that Ebonyi state, where May comes from, has traditions they follow regarding returning their daughter's bride price.

He noted that once he collected the money paid when he married May, her people would also collect the children she had for him. Nwedene advised the actor to think before he leaps.

Nwedene claims May's new husband will take Yul's children

Explaining further, Wisdom said that the man May chooses to settle down with will be the one to father the children she had for the Nollywood actor.

Recall that the marital saga of the talented actor started after he took a second wife and made it public.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Nwedene

Reactions trailed the post made by the Facebook user. Here are some of the comments below:

@Amb Ominyi Ejike Prince:

"True."

@Chris Ota:

"You are correct, this is Izzi people's tradition. Igbo Historyy just vomited his own now ..'See more

@Prince Richards GoldMan:

"They're no longer his but biologically they're still his abi? Ara."

@Prince Richards GoldMan:

"He should collect the bride price then. They're no longer his but biologically they're still his abi?"

@Jeremiah Obaji Nworu:

"Bride price can only be refunded back if a woman has no child in the marriage. That's my culture."

@Comr Odariko Excellent SoroGod:

"That's our culture (izzi)"

@Francis Apata Makanjuola Jnr:

"Outdated tradition, is not longer existing in anywhere, the tradition can only work to a poor guys not like rich guys like Yul."

@Peter Omoniyi Gidado:

"This is a court matter. If traditional rulership issues are now being settled in courts."

@Ifeanyi Chibueze James:

"Why did May go do nyash and bwess without his consent abi the man thing too long for her?"

@Gdon Alfred:

"Do u people change the child's DNA? And if u do, will the child be compelled to deny his biological father?"

@Evans Ken:

"It's not true, ask question well because this children were born while still in marriage."

May Edochie allegedly sues Yul and Judy Austin

Legit.ng had reported that May allegedly took her estranged husband to court for committing adultery with Judy Austin.

She allegedly demanded the sum of N100 million as damages.

May indicated that she and Yul married under the 1970 Marriage Act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one partner at that time.

Source: Legit.ng