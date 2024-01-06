Terry G has made a video to call out some Nigerian singers who ignored him after he called them

The singer said he had been there for a lot of his colleagues and he gave them hits when they needed him

He asked if it is when he dies that such people would do a remembrance party for him now that they don't have his time

Gabriel Oche Amanyi professionally known as Terry G has made his grievance known to some of his colleagues who are in the habit of shunning him.

Terry G calls out his colleagues. Photo credit @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

The singer who once labeled himself as the Jesus of Nigerian music made a video to call his colleagues out after he tried to reach out to them but they repeatedly shunned him.

He said he is not pleased with the way they are treating him.

Terry G said he gave some artists hit songs

In the video, the singer said he was there for a lot of his colleagues and assisted them when they needed him.

He added that he gave a lot of them hit songs when they came to him but now that he has been trying to reach out to them, they have all ignored him.

Though he didn't mention any artists, his fans have told him to mention names so they can help him drag them.

This is not the first time that the singer will be calling out people. A few months ago, he called out some people who stole his money.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Terry G

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@precious.emma5:

"Everybody don dey voice out nor gree for anybody."

joyce_linda_01:

"Me sef gats voice out tomorrow, this 2024 I no wan gree for anybody."

@iammarviscarter':

"Wahala wahala in portables voice."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Call names make we go help you drag them like I better pass my neighbour generator. Don’t disrespect our legend. If money Dey music then wen Terry G dey hot una for no reach him level."

@specialoghenero:

"God forbid he kpie tomorrow you go see epistles everywhere."

@jerseybyjust4ballerz:

"Facts but still no one owes anyone kindness. That you were kind to orders doesn't mean you will get kindness from orders. Know that and know peace. I learnt the hard way hope u learn yours soon."

@central_wiz:

"Evidence."

@cute_m.o.s.u.n.m.o.l.a:

"Everybody don dey voice out."

@baddestthugger147:

"Omo this one no be joke oo, terry gee no small oo."

@theo_edy:

"I've said it before and I'll say it again and again and again that if you're waiting for me to say it again, just remember I've said it before."

@ballownlanla:

"Shey e wan make dem do remembrance for m when e still Dey alive ? na when e kpoof now."

Terry G tells people not to compare him with Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Terry G had warned those who had been comparing him with one of his controversial colleagues, Portable.

He made the statement in reply to a post asking people to apologize for thinking he is in the same length wave of madness with Portable.

Many of his fans disagreed as they stated that Portable's madness is an upgrade.

Source: Legit.ng