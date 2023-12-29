A trending video of a little boy who bears a striking resemblance to Davido's late son, Ifeanyi, has gone viral

The video showed the funny boy bending like spider-man and laughing, leaving many Nigerians in awe of the uncanny resemblance

Netizens have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the little boy who's now a viral sensation

A Nigerian lady's TikTok video has garnered significant attention as it showcased a little boy with an astonishing resemblance to Davido's late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The video shared by @sedi_aviel on TikTok captured moments of the boy playfully bending like Spider-Man and laughing wholeheartedly, leaving viewers amazed at the uncanny resemblance between the two children.

Little boy with striking resemblance to Davido's Ifeanyi Photo credit: @sedi_aviel/TikTok.

Netizens' react to striking resemblance between boy and late Ifeanyi

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens who were captivated by the striking resemblance between the unrelated toddler and Davido's late son.

Nafeesah_Onairo said:

“Let Davido adopt him.”

@kencurrency1 said:

“Reincarnation 100 100 this is Ifeanyi nothing anybody wan tell me.”

The_real_GRACE_boiy reacted:

“@davido na your son wey you Dey find be this.”

JUS_ TINES reacted:

“Shey no be davido son be this.”

Agbomah sandra said:

“Before I count 3 return Davido pikin now.”

@user7398795563847 said:

“This boy looks like late Ifeanyi Adeleke.”

@peach commented:

“U people should return davido son pls.”

@comoge reacted:

“I wonder how Davido will feel about this.The resemblance is striking. Chioma's son from another mother.”

@superblis05 reacted:

“OBO where u Dey I don see ifeanyi maybe god no allow him enter heaven now he's back to the world.”

Armstrong said:

“Davido come and carry your son Ifeanyi.”

See the video below:

