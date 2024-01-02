Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy buzzed the internet with the latest luxury automobile he got himself recently

Internet users were captivated by a video shared by an international car dealer, asserting that the singer bought himself a Bugatti W16 Mistral

The trending clip revealed the exteriors and interiors of the exquisite ride, garnering more admiration from netizens

Nigerian global sensation Burna Boy has once again exceeded expectations with his recent acquisition of a luxurious automobile.

A video from an international car dealer captured netizens' fascination, revealing both the exteriors and interiors of Burna Boy's new Bugatti W16 Mistral and confirming that it belonged to the "Last Last" crooner.

Burna Boy launches the new year with Bugatti W16 Mistral

The viral clip has left fans and netizens marvelling at the significant investment made by the singer to secure this exquisite ride.

However, reports indicate that the price tag for a brand new Bugatti W16 Mistral is approximately $5 million (N5 billion).

Netizens react to videos of Burna Boy's car

famzigi_001:

"Before this motor reach @burnaboygram hand, this guy for don ride all the mileage comot. @burnaboygram remember to comot money for used mileage ooo."

tayoknights:

"Even if na land you buy for your village, you sef don try. No allow anybody pressure you. No gree for anybody. Peace."

mytee_joe_celeb:

"First Nigeria artist to get a Bugatti."

disturbing_001_001:

"Come be like say him & wiz plan David."

olamide_oluwalonimi001:

"Davido go buy 3 billion own for himself soonJUST CALM."

big7record:

"This is a bugatti chiron estimated about 3.5 to 4m dollars."

stardomgys:

"He wasn’t capping when he said he is the highest paid artist in Nigeria then… now it’s clear that Wizkid and burna are far far richer than DAVIDO musically. that’s not even a debate."

iamstepee:

"When this Bugatti car go finally reach Nigeria make we rest ?? When."

Burna Boy gifts Phyno multi-million-naira Jesus-themed pendant

The Nigerian international sensation allegedly gifted Phyno a Jesus-themed pendant worth several million naira, Legit.ng reported.

In a post shared by @Big7Record, Phyno was seen wearing the pendants with a Jesus motif.

The X account also alleged that Burna gifted the indigenous rapper his Jesus piece as a sign of bond.

Source: Legit.ng