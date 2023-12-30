Samklef has criticised Marlian label boss for releasing a new song while the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death remain unresolved

The music producer, who blamed the country's justice system, described Naira Marley's new song as a noise

Samklef's comment about Naira Marley has stirred different comments, with many throwing their weights behind the music producer

Popular singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, continued to trend hours after he dropped a new song.

The Marlain label boss' action has sparked reactions from many, including music producer and blogger Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef.

Samklef blames Nigerian justice system as Naira Marley drops song.

Samkleft, in a post via his social media timeline, lashed out at Naira Marley for releasing a new song dubbed Wahala while there were still unresolved issues about Mohbad’s death.

He also called Naira Marley’s new song a noise while blaming the country's justice system.

“Dem never bury mohbad. Investigation still Dey on you run go drop music wey Be like noise for my ear. I no blame you na the justice system wey no get head I blame. If to say naija na country you for get mind drop any jam for now? last time I check naija na jungle sha. Enjoy o!,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Marlian president and his associate Sam Larry were detained by the police over Mohbad's death.

The two have, however, been released and have moved on with their lives.

Netizens react as Samklef criticises Naira Marley

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

temidayooladapo:

"God bless you samklef for speaking out."

genevieveijeawele_henry:

"Honestly ,very noisy disturbing noise, he even get mind dey happy and dance."

yomzyautoworld:

"Is he guilty? Why he no go continue working?"

the_bigdrey:

"I love how you referred to Naira’s new song “Jam”. Something you can never drop again in your life @samklef."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Naira Marley's threat to sue

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo shared a post seemingly addressing the lawsuit Naira Marley was set to take against her.

The mum of two made fun of her enemies, stating the bad things that would happen to them.

Iyabo, who said she had a personal vendetta against Naira Marley, rocked a shimmering Ankara dress with a turban to match and showed off funny dance steps according to the song's lyrics.

