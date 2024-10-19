An X user has observed that pastor Tobi Adegboyega was part of the people who followed Davido to a club in London

The music star had gone there and had fun, while his colleague, Wizkid was also spotted in the same club

In the recording, the clergy was drumming with Davido and they both vibed to the music that was playing

London based clergy, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has been spotted with Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, while they were are at a club to relax.

Davido had stormed the London club in the company of some women and his aides. Pastor Adegboyega was seen sitting beside Davido and next to him was a woman.

Davido and Tobi Adegboyega having fun. Photo credit@davido/@tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

The clergy, who was embroiled in a few months ago, was drumming on some plates on their table as Davido also did the same.

X user slams Adegoyega

In the post, an X user known as Ayo slammed the clergyman for the kind of company he kept. He noted that he was in a club and also was in the company of women.

Another man stated that Adegoyega has never said he was holy, he noted that the clergy has been living his life.

Recall that Pastor Tobi and Davido are good friends. He hosted the Timeless crooner in London last month.

What fans said about Pastor Adegboyega

Reactions have trailed the post about the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:

@saya_nikky:

"Naa una dey stressed out they call who God know call pastor e wa ok."

@elizeey_beautyplus:

"Wetin pastor dey do for club

@curvylush:

"So he should sit with only Men ?? Ha omo I wish some parents can just come on social media and see the Dumb and brain1ess comments that comes of of the children they Birthed."

@gokeadeleke27:

"Atleast he is being real about his life style. Nothing concern you with another man belief oo."

@01ade_dayo:

"Una Nigeria take everything personal na."

@sophis1498:

"He went there to win souls."

@shaunz_wurld:

"So because say him be pastor make he no enjoy his life."

@official_jblive:

"Nothing bad in this video cos he’s sitting alone and those girls are also sitting on their own so wats bad here?"

@ka_chi_r:

"So because he's got calling as man of God make he no chill with friends for club again ni ? Me sef na minister of God but I dey enter club once once."

@boi___emmie:

"Una call this one pastor? This one way just dey disguise one day he bubble go burst."

Pastor Tobi speaks about DNA saga

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had shared his side of the story in the DNA saga involving him, footballer Kayode Olanarewaju and his estranged wife.

The clergy was a guest on Daddy Freeze's podcast, where he spoke about his involvement in the case.

He thanked God for shielding him from the wrath of Nigerians as he gave out N15 million to businesses.

