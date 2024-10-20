Peller has shared how happy he was when he got a video call from Davido and the singer made a promise

In the recording, the skit maker rolled on the floor, removed his clothe and was screaming as his friends fanned him

Davido promised to go on TikTok live with him and Peller said that he was going to do a banner to that effect

Content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has stirred massive reactions with how he behaved after Davido gave him a call over the phone.

The music star, who is embroiled in a beef with his colleague Wizkid, made a video with Peller.

In the video, he promised to go live with the content creator on TikTok. The skit maker was so excited that he started rolling and somersaulting while the call was on going.

Peller makes promise

In the recording, Peller promised to make a banner and announced to the whole world that he was going live with the Grammy Award nominee.

The skit maker, who was linked with his colleague, sat on his bed and removed his cloth. His friends were fanning him as he continued to rejoice.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller's video

Netizens reacted to Peller's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@_oyiza:

"Omo too much grace wan wound Peller."

@shizelivingfab:

"If he do like this, that mean say if na Wizzy , e yo naked for street."

@afineststitch:

"I don’t know what to think now. Is this being a good person or this is an act of a national cake?Nah question I asked oh make nobody cry for my comment oh."

@sophiabae11:

"Davido the biggest always carry everyone along that’s how leaders do."

@syxalive:

"Na him format normally lol."

@ebonyjusty:

"Jesus See Graceere."

@olowoone:

"Can Wizkid be this down to earth,just to be boning and forming levels."

@pumpkin_dimple:

"Grace 001."

@bigdc__21

"Who this guy use ,,halo for you bro."

@kingkopay:

"Davido go reach everybody. "

@olowoone:

"Wizkid should even try and be friendly like this. B4 wizzy fans will come for me."

Peller speaks about Oloba Salo

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had shared more update about TikToker Oloba Salo, who is battling for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot on the arm and the bullet penetrated to his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

