Naira Marley has been seen playing with four of his children in a lovely video on social media

His children who were abroad came to spend time with their father during the Christmas holiday

In the video, the singer was seen with them in a bathtub, playground and also riding their toy monster trucks

Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley has shown that he is caring father with a video sighted on social media.

The singer who was released on bail after he was implicated in Mohbad;'s case was seen with his children playing.

In the recording, the singer was on daddy's duty as his children came for the holiday in his house. The children were seen in the bathtub playing.

In another video, they were seen on a playground while their father was throwing them up.

Naira Marley's children are driving monster trucks

In another video, the children were driving their monster truck around a large space.

They were also seen in the house playing with their phones.

This is coming after the singer released a new song a few months after his release on bail.

Fans react to the video of Naira Marley and his children

Netizens have reacted to the video of Naira Marley and his children having fun together. Here are some of the comments below:

