Iyabo Ojo seems to be unbothered despite the trouble hovering around her as regards Naira Marley

The singer's lawyers demanded the actress tender an apology or pay N500 million in damages

In a new video on her page, the actress danced to a song, making fun of her enemies

Iyabo Ojo has shared a new post seemingly addressing the lawsuit singer Naira Marley is set to take against her.

In a viral letter released by his lawyers on Wednesday, December 13, Naira Marley threatened to sue Iyabo and accused her of publishing false and malicious content about him on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo reacted after Naira Marley's threat. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@iyaboojofespris

How did Iyabo Ojo react to Naira Marley's threat?

In a new post on her page, the mum of two made fun of her enemies, stating the bad things that would happen to them.

Iyabo, who said she had a personal vendetta against Naira Marley, rocked a shimmering ankara dress with a turban to match and showed off funny dance steps according to the lyrics of the song.

The actress has been at the forefront of the demand for justice for the late Mohbad following the things he reportedly suffered at the hands of Naira Marley when he was alive.

She captioned the video:

"isiku gbogbo ota mi oni jere..... i said God bless you all."

See the actress' post below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's video

chisom_gracey:

"She is the perfect typical Yoruba woman! They always have a comeback."

bligg_1ll:

"You go pay 500 million you go dread. Your plan fail because you hate naira Marley, you go pay half a million.. Don’t fuuck with my president because you will learn."

kech__up:

"A thousand shall fall by your right hand and 10 thousand by your left hand but they will not come near you amen."

gracias_tech:

"Enemy left and right, if na person wey no strong she go don go off social media. I commend your strength momma."

dolce_boo:

"IY, tell me you didn't do this video well in advance to reply to haters. Always ready for vawulence."

