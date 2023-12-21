The weight that Nigerian music is currently pulling across the globe has never been seen before, and it is incredible to witness

American rapper Roddy Rich has been trending online as clips of him arriving in Nigeria to hangout with ace singer Olamide and his YBNL crew have gone viral

In one of the trending clips, Roddy was seen sharing a conversation with Asake, where he revealed that he was thoroughly enjoying his visit

American rapper and hip-hop artist Rodrick Wayne Moore, better known as Roddy Rich, trends online across Nigerian social media after clips of him arriving in the country went viral.

Roddy is one of the many other American artists who have recently expressed their love of Nigerian music.

Videos of US rapper Roddy Ricch hanging out with Olamide and his YBNL crew trends.

Clips of Rich linking up with ace Nigerian rapper Olamide and the entire YBNL crew have been trending online.

In one of the trending clips, Roddy Rich was seen out on a dinner date thrown for him by the YBNL crew.

Asake speaks with Roddy Rich

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Asake was also seen hanging out with Roddy, and in the viral clip, we could hear him ask the rapper how his stay had been since he arrived.

Roddy Ricch and his colleague Lil Durk are set to headline the 2023 Flyboy Fest.

Some Nigerian superstar artists, including Davido, Asake, Olamide and Fireboy DML, are all part of the headline acts for the concert.

Another clip of Roddy hanging out with Burna Boy as they cruised around Lagos in the African Giant's Lamborghini has created a massive online as well.

Fans hail Olamide as he hosts Roddy Rich at a dinner party

Here are some of the reactions to Olamide's video as he and his YBNL crew hang out with Roddy Rich:

@adeyemiyrn:

"He no shake baddo na. Abi I no see am well ni?"

@emperorxviix:

"Baddo is the first Big Celebrity wey RoddiRich go see as he enter naija today!!!"

@justpaul4:

"I think say Na actors and actress dem go carry come come greet dem roddy rich dem."

@iam_kingrazzy:

"Nigeria ppl done chop lil durk I g account smh."

@karetogbeide7:

"Baba must bring home the Grammy."

@d_chris_20:

"I can't find a lil durk account, what are the p guys?"

@cryptosmoke_chiloh:

"Nawao naso the music easy?"

@you_love_mubarak:

"Unna don chop lil durk acct."

Roddy Ricch’s facial expression as he arrives in Nigeria goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier a viral video showing the moment Roddy Rich arrived in Nigeria and why the clip has got people talking.

The US rapper had an unusual facial expression while walking with his crew. The video soon started trending online, stirring hilarious comments.

Fans were quick to notice that the rapper wasn't wearing any major jewellery as he walked down the aisle with his crew.

