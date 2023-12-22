Popular American rapper Roddy Ricch is in Nigeria, and he has been meeting A-list entertainers in the country

In a video online, the rapper met with Tiwa Savage at a show, and they had a conversation at what appeared to be the backstage of his concert

The distance between the superstars in the short clip has sparked different reactions and speculations

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently linked up with American rapper Roddy Ricch, who is currently in the country.

The rapper, who has been sighted with Olamide and his crew, had a quick chat with Tiwa at what appeared to be the backstage of his show.

The two entertainers maintained a respectable distance between each other as they talked and occasionally leaned in to hear each other properly.

Tiwa, who recently bought an N63 million watch, rocked a skimpy skirt designed with belts while Roddy wore long pants and remained shirtless.

Many people questioned Why Tiwa and Roddy Ricch kept the distance between them.

djmealz:

"This social distancing thing never end till now???"

aprokonaijablog:

"Why their two dey practice social distancing."

__sammmyy._:

"Since he enter Lagos he no dey wear shirt, heat wan finish am."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"When you see a queen in the flesh , shock go catch you first."

forbs_zhilah:

"Them wan play football???? Why the spacing???"

chiboyz10:

"Why all this artist no dey like wear shirt again abi na d new fashion?"

iam_styleboi:

"Star truck how? Tiwa is putting her hands behind her back like a kindergarten student."

im_youngdo_mr_bundle:

"This guy and wizkid lifestyle go dey the same."

iampharellchineski:

"Why them give theirselves space like one person mouth dey smell."

Roddy Ricch shares plans to buy a mansion in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that the Amercian rapper created a buzz on the internet after his first visit to Nigeria ahead of his concert.

The musician, scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Flytime Fest, took to social media to express his awe for the commercial city of Lagos.

Ricch revealed his deep admiration for Lagos and hinted at the possibility of owning a home in the commercial capital.

