Nigerian singer Portable and his family have sparked reactions with their preparation for the Christmas celebration

In a video sighted online, the singer's wife Bewaji, their two sons and a mystery lady and her son huddled close for a photo

Bewaji also shared different highlights from the photo shoot, showing off Portable in his matching pyjamas

Nigerian singer Portable and his family are already in the Christmas mood, and a video of them has sparked reactions.

In true Christmas tradition, the Zazu crooner rocked colourful matching pyjamas with his wife and two sons.

Portable's family rocked Christmas pyjamas for photoshoot. Photo credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

In the video, the singer's wife, Bewaji, their sons, and another unidentified lady holding a kid huddled together and posed for a family photo.

They all had their decorative Christmas caps on, and Bewaji, who couldn't travel to the UK with her husband, also shared a video of Portable in the same fit getting ready for photos.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer assured his wife of her place in his life despite having many baby mamas.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's family's Christmas shoot

Netizens expressed different opinions about Portable's family and their costume. Read some of the comments gathered below:

itzdamgold:

"Everybody say cheese kehhh wooo everybody say zeehhhh jare."

olami_lekan_rg_:

"Why every one Dey laugh."

meeky_miller:

"All I can see is Zebra."

ola.might4:

"Zebra family."

smplydarasimi:

"Wetin be this one like this?"

darasapparel:

"Wey d other wife nw i no see her."

kvng_jelly_frosh:

"Portable for life."

