American rapper Roddy Ricch is already having a taste of what Lagos has to offer, thanks to Burna Boy

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer was seen taking the US star on a ride around the city in his Lamborghini

The video raised a lot of mixed feelings from Nigerians, with some netizens claiming Davido would have done it better

American rapper Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr, aka Roddy Ricch's arrival in Nigeria has continued to cause a huge buzz on social media.

A few hours after landing in the West African country, the music star was seen hanging out with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Burna Boy drove US rapper Roddy Ricch around Lagos. Photos: @culturecustodian, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by @culturecustodian and spotted by Legit.ng, Burna Boy took Roddy Ricch on a ride around Lagos in his purple Lamborghini.

The US star was spotted rocking a black singlet with brown pants and several diamond chains around his neck, while Burna wore his usual Fubu top with expensive chains around his neck.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The two music stars were surrounded by security details and fans chanting Roddy Ricch's name as Burna got set to take him around Lagos.

See the video below:

See a video of Roddy Ricch with Burna Boy at the club:

Reactions as Burna Boy drives Roddy Ricch around Lagos

The video of Burna Boy treating Roddy Ricch to a good time in Lagos raised a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them were of the opinion that Davido would treat the US rapper to a better time in Lagos than Burna Boy.

Read some of their comments below:

juscallmedy:

“I think sey na David work be this.”

onlyonedin_':

“Werey is trying to be Davido so bad. Asunu omo.”

yb_peace_:

“Una don Dey learn from OBO .”

timdolfin01:

“Very Antisocial buddies.”

Ikonshepherd:

“They will still run back to Ghana don't do too much.”

_harry_ph:

“Roddy pulled out with his opps.”

danalii__:

“Had to check in with the biggest.”

oluwaseun021:

“Only 001 can give roddy the vibes he want.”

olisayano:

“So burna dey inside this naija.”

simplyblesin:

“Na David dey give them life.”

big_shacc:

“This one go pain our chief host normally.”

_lavishofabj:

“Make una leave this work for obo.”

_____blessing01:

“See as Roddy pull clothes, normally cold no dey naija but you go feel for morning.”

edward_memeplug:

“Nice one.”

zilli_122ft:

“Y’all do reception now lmao. Everything ona call clout is what y’all be doing lately. Exposure good sha. Ona don dey make money and traveling blah blah OBO do all.”

What Nicki Minaj said about touring Nigeria

Nicki Minaj made headlines after she revealed plans to extend her world tour to Nigeria, Legit.ng reported.

The US rapper, who in 2022 expressed love for BBNaija's Tacha, revealed she would consider including Nigeria on her world tour if fans showed interest.

"That’s why you are the greatest female rapper to ever touch a mic," a fan reacted.

Source: Legit.ng