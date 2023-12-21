American rapper Roddy Ricch has arrived in Nigeria ahead of his performance at a concert in the country

A video showing Roddy Ricch's facial expression after landing in the country has gone viral on social media

The rapper's expression has since stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians, as many joked about him being scared

Popular US rapper Roddy Ricch is currently in Nigeria, where he is billed to share the stage with the likes of Asake, Lil Durk, and Davido, among others, at the Flytime Fest scheduled for the 21st to 25th of December in Lagos.

However, a viral video showing the moment Roddy Ricch arrived in the country has left Nigerians talking.

Roddy Ricch will be performing at Flytime Fest. Credit: @roddyricch

Source: Instagram

The US rapper had an unusual facial expression while walking with his crew. The video soon started trending online, stirring hilarious comments.

Watch the viral video of Roddy Ricch below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react as Roddy Ricch arrives in Nigeria

While some netizens joked about the rapper's facial expression, others advised him to secure his chain properly.

This came days after Mayorkun lamented online following the disappearance of his expensive jewellery in Calabar.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. See them below:

notinyourimagination:

"Afraid catch him fear."

next_autos:

"Baba sight two calabar boys from afar."

henshinokoku:

"E Dey do am like say make he go back."

__senami:

"Hope say no be fake roddy ricch sha."

osassophia36:

"Oga open mouth why he Dey hold pocket baba fit Dey with Glock."

hypeman_edalok:

"I like as the werey hold him pocket no ripping."

souljay_01:

"Nigeria trenches be like hell fire for him face."

its_spousy:

"His mind neva touch ground yet oh."

official_tolux072:

"You noticed Rody was holding his pant really tight, I think so close to his pocket."

huntafx_playground:

"Baba hold him G-clan tight for pocket...you come close u collect."

__senami:

"Baba no even wear ice."

ericricado101:

"Bro no gree wear em ice chain ⛓️ if you like put am for bag wetin I know be say that ice na my own."

What Nicki Minaj said about touring Nigeria

Nicki Minaj made headlines after she revealed plans to extend her world tour to Nigeria, Legit.ng reported.

The US rapper, who in 2022 expressed love for BBNaija's Tacha, revealed she would consider including Nigeria on her world tour if fans showed interest.

"That’s why you are the greatest female rapper to ever touch a mic," a fan reacted.

Source: Legit.ng