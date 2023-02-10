Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid, recently stepped out rocking a designer jacket worth millions of naira

Shortly after, an American rapper identified as Roddy Ricch was also spotted wearing the same designer jacket

Several fans who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Nigerian fashion lovers have been buzzing with reactions over a recent comparison of Wizkid and American rapper, Roddy Ricch.

Recall Legit.ng reported how Wizkid stepped out for an event rocking a designer varsity jacket from Louis Vuitton.

Photos of the rapper and Wizkid. Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his photo went viral, another star, an American rapper, Roddy Ricch was spotted rocking the jacket which retails for N4.3 million (£7,900).

Photos of the two stars have been put in a collage with fans sharing their thoughts on who rocked it better.

Check out the post below:

Roddy Ricch X Wizkid: Social media users share thoughts

officialhairbytee:

"Non is fake just colour and picture effects differ 9ja no dy ever talk Good of their own na why the country never better."

paulmogbolu:

"Why dem come colour fade Wiz own? E come be like say na Aba and we know say na Original. Wiz rocked it better"

mufasa_of_ng:

"Roddy rich wore the original and real one."

c.f_.o:

"Wizkid wear am like say naim boss give am."

the_blayze_universe:

"Roddy richh is better coz I feel like the white on wiz makes it too Colorful."

therealtejumorelar:

"E con be like say wizkid own nah fake, look am well before you come for me ooo"

iam__seriki:

"The wizkid own e be like say the dry cleaner use hypo soak am…e do mistake."

arakason:

"Sun don change the colour of this Wizkid own."

ice_kleff01:

"I’m a big fan of wiz but the truth is roddy ricch rocked it best."

pills_of_tata:

"Na roddyricch ooo …. See as wizkid own fade like aba made ….. See as e white naw …. Although una go say na filter … no worry i no angry."

