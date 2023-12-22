Renowned Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has been trending online as his latest body of work creates a massive stir on social media

Wizkid, on Friday, December 12, 2023, dropped his 10th official studio body of work, Soundman Vol.2, and it has been trending across all music platforms

However, it seems some things on the project have made it a massive miss for some music critics, who have rated it a 3/10

Nigerian global music superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has set the internet on fire as reactions to his new body of work, Soundman Vol.2, are littered all over social media.

Several mixed reactions have trailed the new project, as some noted that they were looking forward to seeing a tribute track dedicated to the singer's late mum, Morayo Balogun.

Wizkid's new EP Soundman Vol.2 trends online, critics come for Big Wiz. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

The EP contains four tracks featuring Wande Coal, Zlatan on Ololufe and IDK.

Daniel Regha leads reactions criticizing Wizkid's new EP

Controversial social media critic Daniel Regha is one of the leading voices who have tagged Wizzy's latest project as a massive miss.

He noted that the project is overhyped and lacks a defined direction. Regha, in his review, shared that the last track on the project with Zlatan is the one worth listening to.

Read an excerpt of Daniel Regha's comment below:

"Wizkid should've released a good single instead of an EP, Soundman Vol. 2 was quite disappointing. Aside from the dope beats & good vocals, the project is greatly ¤verhyped. "IDK" was good, but mostly thanks to Zlatan's verse, combined with the background singer(s). Also, a tribute track would've been great, & it's surprising how Davido wasn't featured in any song despite their new-found friendship. The S2 EP is a close 3/10."

See Wizzy's post:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post as he introduces his new EP

See the reactions that trailed Wizkid's new EP:

@isrealdmw:

"MACHALA."

@crazeclown:

"So no be prank??? OKPEEE OHH! Destroy that replay button."

@evolvebygd:

"Iwo lololufe mi mo nifere OMG."

@evolvebygd:

"Ololufe is doing it for me."

@evolvebygd:

"I no know why, but mo miss eh."

@ceo__ironside:

"Na so you come correct dis time.."

@kenepisode1:

"Na now Christmas start!"

@lindaosifo:

"New year came early, this is the perfect gift!"

@fanciee__:

"He don change true true,he didn’t lie this time."

@obajemujnr:

"For the second time in 2023 I will be agreeing with Daniel Regha. But I think Daniel is becoming too generous with marks else how will you rate that EP 3/10? Come off it."

@Philip_ItisI:

"Dis is not the Christmas gift we dey expect."

Months after losing his mum, Wizkid returns to the stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wizkid finally made his big return to the music scene, taking a break.

The singer had gone on a hiatus to mourn his mum, who passed four months before his return to the stage in Saudi Arabia.

Clips from Wizkid's performance in Saudi Arabia have shown that the singer's return was pretty epic.

Source: Legit.ng