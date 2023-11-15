ID Cabasa has stated that Mohbad's parents' separation contributed to the untimely death of the singer

He made the revelation on Nedu Wazobia's podcast as he was talking about the influence of parents on their children

According to him, if Mohbad's parents were still together, it is possible that the singer would be alive now

Veteran producer Olamide Ogunnade better known as ID Cabasa, has stated that there is the possibility that the late singer Ileriolwa Aloba aka Mohbad, might not have ended the way he did if his parents were still together.

ID Cabasa Claims Singer’s Parent Contributed to His Demise. Photo credit @idcabasa/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Cabasa, who has been clamouring for justice for Mohbad, was a guest on Nedu Wazobia's FM podcast. According to him, children learn from what they see from their parents but Mohbad's parents have not been together for a long time, so he had little or nothing to learn from them.

ID Casaba says corruption starts from the home

While discussing, ID Cabasa noted that fraud started from the home. Most parents take six pieces of meat and tell their children to share only one. Since children learn from what they see, they try to imitate what their parents do in other aspects of their lives.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to ID Cabasa's interview

Netizens have reacted to the recording of what ID Cabasa said. Here are some of the comments below.

@KinqKudos:

"This podcast is one of the three podcasts in Nigeria that I invest my time and energy on."

@Falajamusic:

"He is complete icon in the music industry. We need to keep celebrating him."

@Fajumomusic:

"ID cabasa really said it all."

@Beausteven_blog:

"Na why the people when really know IF Cabasa dey respect am OG wen know himself

@smoothXVD:

"Facttt."

@oreoluwajayi:

"ID Cabasa has been closely walking with Ministers of God so closely for some time now even still having a bond with Olamide and Asake. I’m not surprised he speaks with so much conviction.

@amazingboy:

"ID Cabasa should never try substance infact we should be smoking ID Cabasa

@First_lastborn:

"Wow. This is what Podcast was meant for ."

@Elon_Jus:

"Omo if i do wetin my papa dey do na early grave o."

@AbayomiWole:

"Yeah! As a man... That's the phrase that clicks. A wororo man can be doing ten shukeshuke somtins and calling it rounds but the real deal is when you go just two or three and she's already shaking 360°

@NonymousS4:

"This id cabasa too get sense badoo learnt from the best."

Source: Legit.ng