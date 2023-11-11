Daniel Regha has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a swipe at some Nigerian music artists who clinched Grammy nominations

In his tweet, he mentioned Davido, Ayra Starr and Tyla and condemned the songs that got them the nominations

He stated that Davido's 'Timeless' album is not dope and added that singers focus on PR instead of producing good music

Controversial social media personality Daniel Regha has dragged some Nigerian singers nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award.

Daniel Regha drags Davido, Ayra Starr, Tyla over Grammy nominations. Photo Credit @davido/burnaboy/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

Legit. ng had reported that the likes of Davido, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tyla were nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While other people such as Tems have been praising the effort of these artiste, Regha felt they don't deserve the accolade they have been given.

Daniel Regha says Davido's album could be better

In this tweet, Regha noted that the 'Timeless album' by Davido is nothing to write home about. He added that Ayra Starr's song 'Rush' is meaningless.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, however, praised Burna Boy's song 'Alone'. He accused Nigerian music artists of running after public relations instead of sitting down and producing music their fans would love.

See his tweet here:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Netizens have to reacted to the message posted by Regha about the songs that bagged Grammy nominations. Here are some of the comments below.

@mr_tobby01

"All of the blessings wey dey come their way. They are from God and if dem try to talk , e go burn like hot water oh."

@CaseTeacher:

"On behalf of Davido aka OBO aka baddest, I want to categorically tell you that, "TIMELESS ALBUM" and all the songs therein deserve Grammy award not just nomination. Thank you."

@IamEriOluwa:

"I am not an expert when it comes to music. However, I enjoy Davido's Timeless. He did put in what's required. And it's ok for you not to like it. One thing about music is that it's like food. One man's food is another's man poison. We all have different taste and that's ok!"

@naughty_libra07:

"I thought Burna boy asked you to drop account no, so you can get his name of your mouth..

@obajemujnr:

"You are full of negativity; that is why you are gaining followers and making money, but it still looks like poverty paid you for a promotion."

@official_adags

"Even you sef know say whenever I talk about 001 you get engagements coz you know say 30BG choke that’s why you can’t stop talking bout your Idol Davido."

@pubana136:

"This guy, I no sure say u from loving Family."

@Ishow_leck:

"Well, you’ve aired your opinion but unfortunately it doesn’t count on this. We can’t rate music based on your lifestyle or your taste, I won say you don’t have a good taste but your taste alone can not be used to measure it."

Daniel Regha asks Davido to pay his N20 million debt

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Regha stated that Davido should pay up the money he owed.

Davido had pledged N20 million to 20 people to support of their businesses and remove them from poverty.

But he didn't mention it again. While the singer was announcing the release of his album in March, Regha had to remind him to live up to expectations.

Source: Legit.ng