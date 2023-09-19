Veteran record label owner and producer ID Cabasa recently joined voices with thousands of other Nigerians to call out Naira Marley

A clip shared on the veteran's page slamming the Marlian record label where he revealed that Zinoleesky doesn't own any of the things he flaunts online

ID Cabasa, in his video, called out Naira Marley and his label as twisted and wicked with how it treats artists signed to Marlian Records

The public outrage against Nigerian singer Naira Marley and his record label continues. One of the few voices within the music industry who has spoken out against Naira's dealings is the veteran label owner and producer ID Cabasa.

Cabasa, in a viral clip, slammed Naira Marley and his record label as evil and twisted. He also noted that it is a place run by the devil that doesn't want to see those under its wings grow.

"I heard that boy doesn't own the houses and cars bought for him" - Cabasa

The veteran music producer made some shocking revelations in the trending video. He revealed that the Lamborghini, Lekki mansion and other cars which Zinoleesky usually flaunts online don't all belong to him.

Cabasa noted that all these were acquired via the record label's name. ID said:

"The mind of man is wicked and twisted o. I have worked and signed many artists, not all of them blow, but the idea behind it all is to make money while the artist also makes money. When I heard that the other boy doesn't own the houses and cars he posts online, I felt like crying for him."

Watch what ID Cabasa revealed that Naira Marley did to Zinoleesky:

ID Cabasa's post slamming Naira Marley stirs emotions online

See how netizens reacted to ID Cabasa's video

Verydarkman shares video of Naira Marley’s boys attacking Ruggedman

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video shared online by Verydarkman of when Naira Marley's boys attacked veteran rapper Ruggedman during a conference in the U.K.

In the trending video, Verydarkman also sheds light on some nefarious activities and crimes committed by Naira Marley and his gang years before the tragic passing of Mohbad.

VDBM noted that Naira Marley had always bent towards violence, assaulting anyone who disagreed with him.

