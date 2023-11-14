Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, spurred reactions online with an appreciation post he made for his colleague Tems

The DMW boss pointed out his pleasant admiration for the fast-rising's most recent hit single, Me and You

Fans and netizens who came across the post had contrasting views about the music executive's post

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has triggered a flurry of emotion with a recent post he made honouring the fast-rising talent Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems

The DMW boss praised Tems' most recent hit single, "Me and You," emphasising the song's texture.

Davido speaks about Tems' new song Credit: @temsbaby @davido

Source: Instagram

OBO, as he is fondly called, simply wrote:

"Me and You Tems... I love this record."

However, many who came across the post decided to give it different meanings as it was visible in their takes.

See the post below:

Davido's post about Tems sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

king_tripz_official:

"U no sabi read ahhh he said he like the song …… which the title is me and u and some mumu that can’t read are also commenting rubbish."

abas_michael:

"Lol OBO too the gum body with people wer de with wizzy, first was Chris Brown. Abeg make him no jump on this track o."

mr_rexanselm:

"Wizkid brought Tems to spot light, now Tems is bringing davido to spot light."

dfw__annie5:

"Na everybody Davido wan gum body with,that guy can never change.anyway make tems help am cos we rise by lifting others."

knownsokeys:

"Na only Mumu go say this SONG No enter . Cus it’s not a TIKTOK sound. Nigerians and Noise.

"That’s what they are used to! Thank God people wey sabi music don Dey talk truth!!! LISTEN TO LYRICS ALONE…. Then you go feel am."

iamblve_spy:

"Some people are born with total hatred on them, and mostly when dey see others being progress then dey do and dey start finding a fault on you.

"Davido na get this year so make everybody wait till next year."

bigbabytee3:

"The hustle for Grammy."

officialruky:

"I love Davido… but hope he’s not about to jump into this song I just listened to? Respectfully, this is not his type of song."

Source: Legit.ng