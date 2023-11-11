A few hours after Davido bagged three nominations and celebrated his feat, people have dug up a 2020 clip about the singer

In the recording, Ebuka noted that people who tweak their songs are the ones who can win a Grammy Award

In response, Davido made examples with Burna Boy and Wizkid's songs and that it is not by tweaking

A day after it was announced that Davido had bagged three Grammy Award nominations, Nigerians have dug up a recording where the singer bashed some songs sung by his colleagues.

Nigerians Dig Up Video Where Davido Was Shading Burna Boy, Wizkid. Photo Credit @davido/@wizkidayo/@burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng reported that some Nigerian artists were nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In the recording, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was interviewing Davido, and he asked the singer if it was true that those who tweaked their song could win the prestigious award.

The 'Dami Duro' crooner responded and stated that if a singer likes, he should tweak his song. He referred to two music sung by Burna Boy Boy and Wizkid and noted that winning a Grammy Award is not by changing the voice by the grace of God.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to the video of Davido's interview

Netizens have reacted to the 2020 interview that Davido granted. Here are some of his comments below.

@drkemiolunloyo:

"Being a nominee is history. These are the winners."

@faithimanyi:

"He did his normal music and bagged three nominations!! Choke on it!!"

@comedyinactionn:

"So what did he say wrong ?? .. did he do otherwise to get the nomination?"

@bacta_xx:

"Nominated abi won?"

@mayorsoj:

"Man said he doesn’t care about Grammy but he has done everything to get it. Hate it till you make it.."

@belixfintah:

"How was this about them??

@chefbranch:

"Can you guys let Davido breathe? He stayed with his music and got the same result! 3 nominations, let's go!"

@iam_2simple:

"He didn’t say anything wrong or belittle the award ."

@callmedamy:

"People always pretend like they don’t want it and in real life they would kill for it."

