Following the death of singer Mohbad and cries for justice, Cute Abiola has made moves to reunite his mother and father

Mohbad's mum revealed to the skit maker that she and the singer's dad have been separated for 15 years

Abiola also criticised those who have been interviewing Mohbad's dad as he claimed the old man was weak and scared

Mohbad's death may soon bring his parents together, who have been separated for 15 years.

This was made public in a recent statement by Cute Abiola, who revealed he has been working in the background to reunite the late singer's parents.

Cute Abiola meets Mohbad's mum.

Source: Instagram

As proof, the skit maker and content creator shared a video of him with Mohbad's mum, who recently took to social media to cry out over her son's death.

On his reason for reuniting Mohbad's parents, Cute Abiola said:

"If we really want justice, mohbad dad and mum needs to come together to be one on this matter. I met the mum, she said a lot, she has not been together with the dad for like 15 years. I have not been posting anything since about this, I am so exhausted!!!! Been reaching out to the family. Both the dad and mum."

Cute Abiola knocks those interviewing Mohbad's dad

The skit maker expressed displeasure at viral videos of Mohbad's dad speaking about the late singer as he blamed the interviewers.

According to Abiola, Mohbad's dad is weak and scared.

He said:

"This is not the time to talk about the properties of IMOLE. Who are those unreasonable people interviewing the Dad sef ? It’s enough pls!! Na ment? That man is so weak and scared, he is splitting wat he is not supposed to be saying to the public. JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD is important more than anything at this point.

Cute Abiola also revealed that Mohbad's parents would meet soon at an unspecified location, after which they would jointly fight for justice.

Reactions as Cute Abiola moves to reunite Mohbad's parent

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded Cute Abiola's action. See their comments below:

kopa.respect:

"Voice of the voiceless ✊…No evil shall befall you on this journey ."

oluwadolarz:

"God bless you biola."

solacookery:

"You are correct my dear, but some are out there saying rubbish, how do you people want him to satisfy you, please you all should calm and see peace."

ibukun_ofgod:

"Now that you are part of it I’ll trust this process… cos omoo my guy leg long ."

