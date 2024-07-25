Young hypeman Barber Chair has celebrated his freedom from his boss, God Over Everything in a special way

The young boy had locked horns with his boss as he fought for his freedom, though he didn't state why he wanted to be on his own

In a video making the rounds online, he was seen partying after GOE finally released him, he was in the company of some of his friends

Teenage hype man, Muiz Adekanbi, better known as Barber Chair, has stirred reactions with the way he celebrated his release from his former boss, God Over everything.

Legit.ng had reported that the young boy had voiced out that he was not a bad boy for agitating for his freedom. However, he didn't mention the reason for leaving his boss.

In a video making the rounds online, he was seen in the company of his teenage friends marking his freedom.

Barber Chair celebrates freedom from boss. Photo credit @barber_chair

Barber Chair sprays money

Barber Chair sprayed money as he partied hard with his friends in the video. Most of them were shirtless as they danced joyfully to celebrate the fact that he was a free boy.

This came after Funke Akindele made an Instagram Live session to advise him and his boss over their controversial feud.

Akindele had appealed to him to be patient and leant the robes before seeking for freedom from his boss. She also told GOE not to be too strict with the young boy.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Barber Chair's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Barber Chair and his friends celebrating. Here are some of the comments below:

@shawleeeeee:

"Na that guy on blue shorts be chief adviser."

@heartzfrom_imoleayoooooo:

"He actually wanted to explore but he will soon understand why most of us turn introvert at early 20."

@smash__gold:

"First week the always sweet but after that week……… okay."

@_zantiago:

"We dey here dey observe now."

@heartbr0kenkidd:

"Them no dey advice newtaker."

@only1kiddo_:

"Poor man pikin go see 5m, e go think say e don make ham for life."

@baddasss1k:

"Na dem go com help you beg GOE last last nor worry enjoy."

@abii_richie_2001:

"He don forget say December they come self wey God over go carry am round the world."

@newma_sl:

"Na all those your friends that you gather go chop your money and leave you when it’s red."

@wizkay001:

"Nah this small small boys Dey make am misbehave."

GOE exposes Barber Chair

Legit.ng had reported that GOE had sparked reactions online as he continued to tell his side of things that transpired between him and his protégé, Barber Chair.

A viral video of the hypeman sharing details of how Barber Chair would constantly disrespect him, sometimes in the presence of his mum, has got people talking online.

During the live session, GOE shared one of Barber Chair's most distasteful behaviour during their time together.

