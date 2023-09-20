Despite passing away untimely over a week ago, the name Mohbad still trends across social media platforms as people mourn his demise

A major chunk of the trend borders on celebrities and fans demanding that justice is done for the 27-year-old who died under unexplainable circumstances

Legit.ng highlights three empathetic Nigerians who took the death of the ex-Marlian Records signee personally

As Nigerians sustain their campaign for justice for Mohbad who passed away untimely on September 12, some people have mourned his demise empathetically.

No doubt, the internet has not had it this hot as the late singer's name has continued to trend across social media platforms more than a week after his passing.

While many have accused the owner of his former label, Marlian Records, Naira Marley and his associates of being responsible for his death, none of the allegations have been confirmed, just as the Nigerian Police has set up a team to investigate his demise.

In light of the situation, Legit.ng highlights three young Nigerians who took Mohbad's death personally.

1. Lady destroys Naira Marley frame in her apartment

Earlier on Wednesday, a video surfaced on TikTok showing a lady angrily destroying her frame of Naira Marley which adorned her apartment.

Obviously a fan of Marley, the lady protested Mohbad's death with her action and was seen setting the remains of the frame ablaze.

In the background of her video, a diss song ridiculing Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry played loudly. The Soapy crooner has lost a die-hard fan.

2. Lady shaves all her hair for Mohbad

In a touching display of mourning, a Nigerian lady shaved all her hair over the passing of the fast-rising singer Mohbad.

An emotional video seen by Legit.ng had the caption “RIP legend Mohbad", while one of the late singer’s singles played in the background.

The woman's expression shifted to one of astonishment as the barber began his work. She interrupted him, requesting a pause to collect herself and catch her breath.

Throughout the video, her disbelief remained palpable, as if she couldn't fathom the extent to which she was going to honour the late Mohbad.

3. Man does bottle flip to ascertain Mohbad's killer

A male fan took it upon himself to do the work of a detective by trying to find out those or the person behind his fave, Mohbad's death.

The young man relied on bottle flips to get answers. In a video seen online, he did three consecutive bottle flips while mentioning Naira Marley, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda and Mohbad's father's names.

According to him, Sam Larry is a suspect as the bottle flipped into an upright position each time he mentioned the show promoter's name.

Mohbad's fan storms native doctor's shrine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's fan had visited a shrine to seek justice for him.

In a video shared on Twitter by @postsubman, the man was heard praying earnestly alongside someone who appeared to be the native doctor in charge of things.

They were in front of a bunch of items that looked like charms, specially prepared for the prayers.

They prayed that whoever had a hand in the singer's death should face the wrath of the gods. As the prayers were ongoing, someone was dropping some naira notes on the charms. After the video was posted on Twitter, some people insisted that the prayers would not work.

