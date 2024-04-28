Global site navigation

"My Femi": Lady Gushes As She Reacts to Otedola's Post, Cuppy's Response Leaves Many Laughing
Celebrities

“My Femi”: Lady Gushes As She Reacts to Otedola’s Post, Cuppy’s Response Leaves Many Laughing

by  Olumide Alake
  • DJ Cuppy has reacted to a lady's comment on dad Femi Otedola's page after he shared a picture of him and Anthony Joshua
  • The lady had expressed her love for a certain Femi but didn't state if it was the billionaire or Anthony Joshua, who also goes by the name
  • DJ Cuppy's response to the lady's comment has stirred hilarious reactions from many as they teased the billionaire daughter

Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has left many laughing over how she responded to a comment from a female fan on her dad's page.

Recall that an excited Otedola had taken to social media to share a fun picture of him with Nigerian-born-British boxer Anthony Joshua, who visited him at his residence in Monaco.

Lady reacts to Femi Otedola's pics with Anthony Joshua.
Cuppy reacts to lady's comment on Otedola's page

A lady identified as hajafanta36 on Instagram in a reaction to Otedola's picture with Anthony Joshua gushed about a certain 'Femi,' but didn't state if it was the billionaire or boxer, who also goes by the name

She wrote:

"My Femi. Always win love you."

Cuppy, in a response, said:

"@hajafanta36 Which Femi o ."

Netizens react to Cuppy's comment

See some of the reactions below:

ehidiahmen_okojie:

"@cuppymusic I will always love you too."

omoaremu_:

"@cuppymusic momma don’t mind her am ur loyal fan ooo."

__bestconsignment:

"@cuppymusic have chills small ma."

d4ps__:

"@cuppymusic your daddy."

chinasa367:

"@cuppymusic appreciate the love first."

jola_of_realestate:

"@cuppymusic I’m sure na mistake."

_oluwa___femi:

"@cuppymusic don't mind her Nah me she dey talk."

emmanuel_wonders_:

"@cuppymusic n."

that_edobooi:

"@cuppymusic aunty rest."

DJ Cuppy drives Otedola's car

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy took out one of her father's expensive cars.

She took to social media to brag about her father's luxury ride. She confessed that she would have fun in the car, but her dad was not aware of it.

In another report, the billionaire daughter applauded her dad for training her to be a 'modern man.'

