In an unexpected twist, singer Kizz Daniel in a recent interview, reveals he has signed his former label boss Emperor Geezy as Fly Boy Inc CEO

The Buga crooner revealed he stepped down from the post in what seems to be a new rebranding of the label

Kizz Daniel's action had caused a stir online, especially as he had a lot of issues with his former label before he left in 2017

In a trending video, Nigerian music star and Fly Boy Inc founder Kizz Daniel revealed he has stepped down as the label CEO.

Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel, during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, New York’s Power 105.1 FM, said his former label boss Emperor Geezy is Fly Boy Inc's new CEO.

Kizz Daniel reveals he has signed a new artist. Credit: @kizzdaniel @emperorgeezy

Source: Instagram

Speaking on his new plans, Kizz also revealed has signed a new artist Pryme to his music label.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kizz Daniel's action has caused a stir on social media as his departure from Emperor Geezy's G-Worldwide Entertainment label didn't go down too well.

In 2017, Kizz Daniel left G-Worldwide following a contract dispute which led to court cases and saw him dropping his stage name Kiss Daniel for Kizz Daniel.

Netizens react as Kizz Daniel signs his former label boss

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

donbreezymediia

'Mummu don sell him right for how much ? Abi nah juju? Cos koyemiooo.'

iam_veekee_:

"Okay table turned."

therayztv:

"He wanted to be in charge but still knew that it's important to show gratitude, that's cool. Nothing bad after all table turns."

ojo____jnr_:

"He need to check on sugar boy too man has really gone broke ."

wizzy__d1:

"Abeg make he sign Sugarboy join I don miss ham ."

iamgrayar:

"Things dey happen oh."

Man advises Kizz Daniel on his style of music

In a previous report via Legit.ng, a tweep on Twitter called out Kizz Daniel, asking him to change his style of music.

The tweep also described Kizz Daniel's songs as 'Alausa Civil Servant Songs'.

The Twitter user, identified as @oluwatobi_, went on to beg Kizz to change his style of music or give it a different vibe from what he has come to be known for.

Source: Legit.ng