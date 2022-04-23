Nigerian music maker, Samklef, has taken to social media to speak on the perceived relationship between Wizkid and Banky W

In a new video making the rounds, Samklef noted that Banky wanted to start controlling Wizkid when the singer was already big

This is coming after a new interview went viral of Banky saying he was displeased Wizkid didn’t attend his wedding among other things

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef, has now shared his bit concerning Wizkid and his former record label boss, Banky W.

In a video going viral on social media, Samklef shared that Banky W wanted to start controlling Wizkid and that the singer noticed this.

According to the producer, Wizkid had already ‘blown’ when Banky wanted to start controlling him and even ordered the Star Boy to remove his name from the Pakurumo song.

Samklef however noted that Wizkid refused to remove his name. The producer added that Banky said this in his presence, thereby disrespecting him.

“Banky wanted to start controlling Wizkid, but Wizkid don already blow. How you wan control pikin wey don already blow? You cannot control a child that wants to fly, sotey Banky tell Wizkid make he comot my name for Pakurumo song for my presence! Disrespected me, but Wizkid no gree. That’s to tell you i’m talking about the control. Wizkid don already know sey this guy wan dey control am.”

Internet users react

Samklef’s disclosure on the Wizkid and Banky W situation led to a fresh debate on social media with people sharing their hot takes. Read some comments below:

Big_lovekid:

“That’s why God keep blessing him more dan he wish.”

Iamolumix:

“Person signed under record label u say make dem nor control am. Na u wan control am?? This one go just open mouth smh!”

Meeksurvival:

“Samklef na AGBA you be you always on the truth side bless wiz is wiz forever nothing wey dey wan talk .”

Dg01335:

“If wiz begin talk wetin him eyes see for EME internet go scatter….if na banky blow wiz why the rest artists no blow ? Na grace carry wiz if bank didn’t sign him he would’ve blown too so make una rest.”

Iamhotspot_:

“Banky has the right to control him if he is still under banky period so bros rest, this talk shows that u Dont have number 6.”

Thefavoredg:

“Me I sha know Banky is not a saint ,he’s just lucky Wizkid kept quiet.”

Iamchidix:

“There is a difference between help and business, once you sign a contract is business and not help.”

Mayonsin:

"Samklef is part of the whole thing from the start so u all should allow him to talk .. at least he was their producer then."

Wizkid reacts after Banky W said he wasn't happy singer didn't attend his wedding

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently shared a cryptic post on social media after his former boss, Banky W’s viral interview.

In the interview that made the rounds online, Banky spoke on how he was kind of disappointed that Wizkid did not attend his wedding.

The Banky interview soon spread like wildfire on social media and raised a lot of interesting reactions including one from Wizkid himself.

