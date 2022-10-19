Don Jazzy is currently promoting a song he made with Johnny Drille, How Are You My Friend, and he is reaching out to all his pals

The song is about reconnecting and sending love and care to friends one has lost touch with, and the Mavin boss took it to another level

He shared a video of the moment he and his former Mo'hits partner, D'Banj, met, and it was a scene to behold

Fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the video to gush over them as others demanded they do a collabo

Who wouldn't love to see D'Banj and Don Jazzy together serving the old-time Mo'hits vibes? Well, they hinted at how it would look as a video of them emerged online.

The Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy, is reaching out to many friends he felt he had lost touch with as he made a song with one of his signees, Johnnie Drille, titled How Are You My Friend.

Living up to the title and lyrics of the song, Don Jazzy decided to link up with D'Banj as they gave their fans the old Mo'hits vibes in a cute video.

D'Banj made attempt to kiss Don Jazzy while they played together, and he dodged the funny advance from his dear friend.

Watch the fun video below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy and D'Banj's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the video of Don Jazzy and D'Banj to drop interesting comments about their friendship.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Casspernyovest:

"Legends!!! Love you guys!!! Thank you for everything you guys gave us."

Adaezeeluke:

"Brothers ❤️❤️it’s the kiss for me at the end."

Kutesayo:

"I laughed seeing this video."

Chukwuka_promise:

"We need a collaboration from you guys abeg, love to see this."

