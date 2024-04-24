Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad is set to release a single almost a year after his son died

In the video, he was with a young man as he rapped joyously to his new song 'Omo Aje', and danced to it at the same time

The video was greeted with mixed reactions from fans of the man and his late son's fans as well

Late Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has generated a massive reaction on social media after a video showing where he was recording in the studio was sighted.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba had caused drama after he was seen in the studio singing. However, it was not clear if it was a recent video or not.

In a new development, Aloba is back in the studio months after he lost his son. Aloba was singing with passion and he was so excited with his effort that the man behind him was filled with smiles.

Late Mohbad dad set to release single. Photo credit @iammobad/@mohbaddad

Source: Instagram

Late Mohbad's dad turns rapper

Jospeh Aloba's yet-to-be-released single which he was seen working on in the studio is titled 'Omo Aje'.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He even rapped to it as he worked with a young man. Aloba featured his late son in his new music

Recall that Aloba lost his son in September 2023. He was first buried but later exhumed after many were accused of having a hand in his death. .

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the music video of late Mohbad's dad. Here are some of the comments below:

@sharknation_comedy:

"Before you judge this man make sure you don used ur hand bury your own song."

@jacy_makeover:

"This man is a clown."

@comedianebiye:

"Trash."

@lifeof_meritwin:

"Most useless father."

@the_lawrenz:

"People grieve differently sha."

@_qareemat:

"I thought you people said he is fighting for justice."

@ashabiofficial:

"Oma she ooo."

@iamblackfab:

"A mess to Mohbad’s legacy."

@hypemanoniru:

"See papa wey hin pikin still dey morgue."

@djjace_:

"Might even be that the fada was jeal0us of mohbad all this while."

Late Mohbad dad releases song for grandson

Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba had poured out his heart in a new song.

In the trending video, the singer was seen singing about Liam's placenta after the drama he caused online about having a DNA done for the little boy.

He had also caused drama about his grandson's placenta as he accused Wunmi of not giving it to him.

Source: Legit.ng