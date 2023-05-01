A clip of veteran Nigerian singer and Afrojuju legend, King Sunny Ade receiving young artists like Flavour, Timaya, Phyno, P-Square brothers, and Teni at his estate has stirred reactions

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment Flavour went on all fours to greet the Afrojuju legend

KSA received the young singers at his estate as they were all en route to join in the birthday celebration of Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga who recently turned 70

It was quite a sight recently to have seen some Nigerian singers pay homage to one of the music industry pioneers, King Sunny Ade.

A clip of Flavour, Timaya, Jude Okoye and the P-Square duo visiting KSA and going on all fours to humbly recognise the legendary Afrojuju singer was a bliss to see.

Nigerian singers Timaya, Flavour, PSquare and Phyno pay homage to veteran Afrojuju legend King Sunny Ade. Photo credit: @iamkingsunnyade

The visit by the young singers was en route to being at the lavish birthday party of Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga as he turns 70.

In another clip, Dem Mama crooner Timaya was seen linking up with his younger colleague Teni Makanaki.

@mr.diree:

"The King and the boys. Maximum respect to all of you."

@benjyde20:

"The best caption for this video, The pacesetter and his beneficiaries."

@bizmo7:

"Wow....u guys are so real. This is a memorable visit. God bless you all."

@menageworldrecords:

"Flavour's idobale was clean."

@diced_spicy_water_melon:

"Good to see the younger ones paying respect to a living legend and music icon, the great King Sunny Ade."

@ojuolape.osinuga:

"Only one KSA."

@multi_urell:

"It's lovely to see these guys pay homage to HSA."

@dexy3004:

"A King who will not pander to politics nor Usurpers. True Legend."

@seun_edits:

"God bless you all richly, all hail the King SunnyAde.'

@iamchiomaprisca:

"Boys to Men com to pay homage to the living king of legend."

@gentlemensconnect:

"Phyno and flavour are traditional young fellas. God bless your guys."

@omotosho.olugbenga:

"This is awesome!"

King Sunny Ade at 76: Old video of Wizkid prostrating to greet Juju legend as they perform together resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular juju legend, King Sunny Ade, is 76 today, September 22, and a video of him and Wizkid performing together on stage made the rounds again on social media.

The Bad To Me crooner was on the stage singing, and immediately he saw KSA walking toward him; he prostrated as a sign of respect.

The Juju king appreciated the gesture, saying, "God bless you". They both took over the stage as they performed together.

Source: Legit.ng