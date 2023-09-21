Senator Ishaku Abbo, an APC senator from Adamawa State, has vowed that anyone indicted in the death of Mohbad would not escape prosecution

The lawmaker paid his condolence visit to the family of the late singer alongside two Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo

According to Abbo, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Creative, the Senate has passed a bill to create funds for victims of such instances

Ikorodu, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district in the Red Chamber, Senator Ishaku Abbo, has said that found having a hand in the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, would not be spared from prosecution.

Late Mohbad was a former signee of the Marlians Record label owned by Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley. Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, The Punch reported.

Background story of Mohbad and Naira Marley

Mohbad's death has continued to generate emotions among supporters and music lovers as different reports continued to analyse the cause of the death of the 27-year-old musician.

After the death of Mohbad, some supporters of the singer accused the Marlian owner of causing the trauma that led to the singer's death.

But the APC senator on Thursday, September 21, together with Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, visited the family of the late singer to register his condolence.

Senator Abbo vows to champion creation of Creative Economy Commission

Abbo, the chairman of the Senate committee on entertainment economy, vowed that the Upper Chamber will look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.

The Adamawa senator disclosed that he would champion the campaign for the establishment of the Creative Economy Commission.

According to him, the bill has the backing of President Bola Tinubu and it has been passed.

He said the bill sought to set up funds for the victims of “such instances where their families can benefit like the EndSARS victims or victims of violence or extremism.”

