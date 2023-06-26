Fast-rising female Cameroonian singer Libianca steals the show at the BET Awards ahead of Nigerian singer Asake

Many across the Nigerian social media space have been left angry as they react to the news of Libanca winning the BET Viewers' Choice Best International New Act award ahead of Asake

However, many have accredited the loss to Asake's propensity to sing more in the indigenous Yoruba language as compared to Libianca, who does in English

While international Nigerian singer Burna Boy set a new record at the BET Awards 2023 as the first artist to win the Best International Act four times in a roll, no Nigerian artist joined him on the winner's podium this year.

One of the other Nigerian artists who was in the running for an award was Asake. However, the YBNL star lost out to Cameroonian vocal diva Libianca.

Nigerian singer Asake trends online as Cameroonian artist Libianca beats him to the BET best new international act award. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@iamlibianca

Source: Instagram

Libianca won the BET 2023 Best International New Act award ahead of Nigerian singer Asake and other African artists.

However, this win by Libianca has sparked reactions in the Nigerian social media space, as many have described it as daylight robbery.

But some have reacted to the attacks noting that Asake probably lost the award to Libianca because he sings mainly in Yoruba, his indigenous lingua.

See the post announcing that Asake lost to Libianca:

See how netizens reacted to Asake's BET award loss to Libianca

@___bbr007:

"What did you expect? English songs will always thrive more than indigenous songs cause the majority of the world understands English, and people can really connect with Labianca song on different levels compared to Asake songs."

@mikemuller170:

"Well deserved no be everybody like noise."

@bahdt_girl_annie1:

"She dey sing song way everybody understand so I’m not surprised."

@damijo_charmlv:

"You all should learn to congratulate people,not everything you will say it was rigged,she deserves it abeg ,let her breath go baby girl."

@es.vee.tea:

"Not surprised and this song blew up on social media as well."

@roy_billion:

"She sings with English, so I’m not surprised."

@___godwithus:

"How many of you voted for ASAKE? Even ASAKE self no post for him page. How fans wan take know say nomination dey somewhere…"

@big_name_prince:

"I bet everyone on here havent heard her name before till today award shows are trash."

@rhi.ley16:

"Asake no reach. Not be to dey sing Yoruba amapiano."

@mastertrizzy_:

"I tot they stop giving backstage award."

