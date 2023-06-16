For many who might not know, the Yahoo Boy No Laptop superstar Asake released his second studio album, Work of Art, last night, June 16, 2023

The fast-rising talent appears to have given netizens a topic to hover over as he boasted about his trailblazing entrance into the industry

In one of the songs on the 14-track album, the singer eventually admitted that he has always dominated music streaming platforms like a landlord

Nigerian fast-rising star Asake has come up to claim the title given to him by his fans and music lovers.

During the beginning stages of the Organise crooner’s career, he was known as that artist who quickly made it to the number one spot on the international streaming platform Apple Music, displacing all songs irrespective of who the artist was.

Pictures of Asake and his new album Work of Art Credit: @askemusic

Source: Instagram

Making such constant moves earned him the name: Apple Music landlord.

The YBNL prodigy released a new album, Work of Art, in the wee hours of Friday, June 16, 2023.

The project with 14 songs has one of them talking about the dominant influences of Asake on streaming platforms.

In the song "I Believe", Asake professed the title his fans gave him, saying:

"Tell dem, make dem pay attention; E get why wey dem call me landlord."

See the Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Asake’s lyrics on I Believe

Many who reacted to Asake’s lyrics thought he was chewing too much and needed to only focus on his career.

See their comments below:

atomacoofficial:

"All Asake songs just dey sound the same…. Seyi proved a point in his Album."

dont_snozze:

"Y’all still hype this album fr??."

yayogunz':

"Fav track. Asake waited long years to finish us with dope songs. Well done bro."

da_vawulence:

"Rubbish album Olamide will always let awake release his project whenever there’s conflict in the industry to see him topping thinking awake his good while the guy is just an hype."

iamdonblaqwifi:

"I listen to this album but in my opinion I was expecting more my expectations was so high that I am thinking this album sounds like upcoming artists but I understand. Just my opinion tho . This album is for the Yoruba culture not for the world or Nigeria music industry right now. I’m yet see an album that can beat Timeless by Davido."

Asake knocks Davido off No1 on Apple music top 100 chart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Asake had stirred reactions in the online community after making yet another successful attempt to hijack the number one spot on the Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria chart.

The singer’s latest single, 2:30, hit the digital music streaming platform on Wednesday, April 5, and struggled to peak amid the massive love for songs off Davido’s Timeless album.

However, after gradually moving up the chart, the track has now successfully landed on the number one spot while dethroning Davido’s Unavailable.

