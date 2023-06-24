Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings after Ned Nwoko revealed how he narrowly missed joining the Titanic tour

This comes after the confirmation of the death of all five people in the Ocean Gate submersive while on a tour of the Titanic wreckage

Several internet users who saw the post reacted to Nwoko's revelation, stating he was too African for such an adventure

Ned Nwoko's revelation about how he was invited to join the tour of the famous Titanic Ship wreckage, has caused a buzz on social media.

Recall in an earlier report by Legit.ng, the billionaire politician had stated that he was close friends with Hamish Harding, a passenger in the ill-fated Titan submersible.

Following his Instagram post about the tragic passing of Harding, Nigerians took to the comment sections to share their thoughts about his narrow escape from death.

According to many people, the billionaire was too African to engage in such a risky tour.

Many people expressed doubt about his reasons for missing the tour while some doubted his friendship with Harding, and accused him of chasing clout.

Social media users react as Ned Nwoko says he narrowly missed joining Titanic tour

tbchairstore:

"Once you get money you go know every important person… God Abeg bless me and the person reading this oo."

betty.afolami:

"You wasn’t tied down You just don’t wanna do that white people stuff."

nessabiggbrains:

"Even without National duties a true Nigerian will not do that rubbish."

rotimi_212:

"Nigerian billionaires no dey die carelessly. It can never b us. Na woman b Naija men problem not diving 1000 fts in the sea."

helen_reggae_d_great:

"Lie lie… chasing clout with the pictures you were privileged to snap with the man."

jheneonose_

"Regina and the rest for don dey fight for property now."

iam_chynwa:

"Nigerian men no be oyibo sha Oga Ned you won’t go anywhere even if you were free."

patriciaibee:

"Nothing like tied down Sir, even if na holiday season you no go show."

j0j0_._._:

"You were not busy , as a black man and Nigerian you wouldn’t have attempted! People really need to read the profile of Harding… man was known for bold adventures with a Guinness record! Albeit, May their souls RIP."

accessoriesbybeam:

"You were not tied down kan kan, the africa in you will not do it."

d_realsparkamani:

It’s actually for 5 people, so how where you invited? if someone already brought his son? I think you where just aware of the adventure. You where not invited Ned, because they died now, you can now talk. And God knows you would never have gone if you where really invited. Anyways R.I.P to the dead.

Titanic submersible: Teenager who accompanied his dad on trip was hesitant about mission, felt terrified

Reports have emerged stating that Suleman Dawood was hesitant about joining his adventurous dad Shahzada Dawood to visit the wreck of the historic Titanic ship in the ill-fated submersible.

According to the older sister of the business mogul, Azmeh Dawood, the 19-year-old university student, Suleman, told a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the expedition.

Suleman and his dad Shahzada were among the five people who were declared dead after the submersible they had boarded to take them into the depths of the oceans presumably exploded.

