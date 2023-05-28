Videos of Nigerian music stars shutting down the Afro Nation concert in Miami are trending on social media

An exciting video from YBNL star Asake's performance at the event showed the moment he joined the crowd

The video has left many Nigerian netizens and fans of the singer talking as many applauded him

A trending video from YBNL star Asake's performance at the Afro Nation concert in Miami has caused a buzz online.

In the video, Mr Money brought hard vibes to the stage as he gave some energetic performances as the fans sang along to his hit songs.

Asake thrills fans in Miami. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment he left the stage to meet the crowd, who refused to let him leave as he had to take off his shirt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Asake's performance in Miami

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many talked about one of the singer bouncers looking like Burna Boy. See the comments below:

kopa.respect:

"❤️❤️❤️ Asake to the world ,"

sureperry_:

"Be like I see Burna boy standing as a security guard watch d video well."

stayc33_:

"No be this kind jump I Dey expect ooo ."

mr__temidayo:

"I think say na the kind jump wey American rappers dey jump that one wey them go jump wey fans go catch them ."

djomomoney:

"Wetin burna Dey do for security uniform abi I Dey see triple ."

de_poundzz:

"Ah Ahh who else saw the security guard that looked like burna boy."

official_tessy_ola

"He should be thanking God no be nigeria them fit hold his dck ."

official.ambrose001:

"Baba remove all he gold and watch Idan no one hear say something miss even he shoe self."

fear_nurt:

'Big shout out his security team, no be small thing e dy carry dem do o ."

Asake buys Lambo

Asake showed his class as he joined an elite group of Nigerian musicians that own a Lamborghini luxury sports car.

A viral clip shared online by a netizen who captured the moment the car was being transported to Asake's mansion on the island has sparked different reactions online.

The new whip, an all-black convertible, has got people talking online as netizens hail the singer's quick rise and wealth accumulation.

Source: Legit.ng