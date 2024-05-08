An old clip of Davido when he was graduating from Babcock University has been sighted online and the people who attended

In the clip, a lot of celebrities were in attendance and the now governor of Osun state was also seen with the singer

Davido was heard saying that he was in year one when his became famous as a singer as he also shared his feeling of graduating from the institution

The lovely clip of the graduation ceremony of Afro beat singer, Davido Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has generated massive reactions online.

In the video, the singer was accompanied by some security men as he held unto his graduation gown while walking to the venue of the ceremony.

Video of Davido's graduation from university emerges. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy Award nominee was honoured by a lot of his celebrities in the music industry and his family members too.

Davido shares his feeling about leaving school

In the viral recording, the Timeless crooner said it felt good to be a graduate. He also noted that he became famous after spending one year at Babcock University.

Speaking more about his experience, the singer who welcomed a set of twins last year noted that his father insisted that he must finish school before he became too famous as a music artist.

Celebrities honour Davido

Some of his colleagues in the music industry were also in attendance. The likes of Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, B Red, Lati and a host of others were seen at the convocation ceremony.

Davido's uncle, who is now the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was also present at the ceremony.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido graduating from school. Here are some of the comments below:

@o_b_a_r_e:

"Lati has been loyal."

@hitunespadedovens:

"They haven't given birth to me then."

@lil_chinexx12:

"After all this one he still dey beg."

@big_sammy_001:

"Don Jazzy has always been supportive."

@sangydafreak:

"See sweet and peaceful family now."

@keishawesley1_:

"Awwww see Lati, one of David’s best gifts from God."

@ajibola_brain_xx:

"Make them post their favorite i want to see someone."

@_king_drey_1:

"LATI tey with DAVIDO ooo."

@itz_tee_nana

"We no see wiz here baba werey no graduate."

@i_amkeshy:

"Una popsy go school ?"

