A video of Davido rehearsing with his backup singers has gone viral on social media

In the video, the singer was sitting as he sang joyously, leaving many fans in awe and excited

Meanwhile, a US-based lady earlier trended on social media for claiming to be pregnant by the singer

Davido has left many fans filled with anticipation ahead of his Timeless tour.

A video has surfaced on social media which showed the singer gearing up for a performance.

Davido rehearses ahead of tour Credit: @mufasatundeednut

According to entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, the singer is preparing for his Timeless tour.

In the video, the singer is seen singing some of his songs passionately from the Timeless album in the company of his backup singer.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react after Davido's rehearsal video surface online

cjmanni:

"I think his performance is even more incredible on a full set level (live music)."

symplysino:

"David you can’t do no wrong in my eyes."

dazzlingvi:

"001 for a reason the biggest out of Nigeria."

b.o.d__republic:

"Wetin be my joy again if not Davido."

rich.thug247:

"God i wan dey part of 30BG Tour… Vivid."

rutherfordejim:

"Won't come close to anything @burnaboygram .....no Nigeria artist does it like him on stage."

iam_irewole:

"Like say others no dey do… the day go come nah, he will be jumping and shouting on stage…. He’s stage performance na 0% don’t lie to him.. He should learn from the new cat like he claim."

iam_abelson:

"You think others don't rehearse too? Or because he is doing rehearsal others should not sleep? Una too get wahala for this country."

walkmethroughthemoon:

"Burna boy pushed everyone to start rehearsing for shows everyone want to get a band everyone wan get choir.. nd yet una go say Burna no influence una... STOP THE CAP."

Davido trends as lady claiming to be pregnant for singer says IG account was hacked, denies leaked DM

Meanwhile, Davido trended on social media after messages sent to a blogger by a US-based lady were leaked online.

Private messages sent from the Instagram account of the lady identified as Anita Brown (@ninatheelite), claimed she was pregnant for the father of three.

In the screenshots, which have since gone viral, Brown sent two links and instructed the blogger to announce her pregnancy to the world.

Source: Legit.ng