An upcoming comedian Bothside Uban Taro has gone ahead to release a Hausa version of singer Asake's 2:30 single

While the original version had a pool party scene, the Hausa version came with something different

The video has, however, been received with massive applause as many hailed the upcoming comedian

Upcoming comedian and video director identified as Bothside Uban Taro has released a Hausa version of YBNL star Asake's 2:30 single, initially released in April 2023.

Uban Taro, who is a big fan of Asake, rendered the single in the Hausa language, which amazed many online.

Upcoming comedian drops another version of Asake's new song. Credit: @asakemusic @thebothsidemusic

The upcoming director, however, chose to make changes to the visuals. While Asake's version was shot at the poolside, Uban Taro opted to write 'pool party' out on paper.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Hausa version of Asake's 2:30

See some of the comments that were captured by Legit.ng below:

samkul773:

" Omo this one serious, I need address to this pool party sha."

dapo__bigger:

"For real language wey we no understand na in go well pass for this beat."

candicelush:

"Talent oporrr for 9ja nothing wen dem go tell me ."

klassik_1500:

"This one get where e touch!."

beautifulfadesholag:

"Mr AYO wale … come out ohhh ! Them say Pool party is the venue ."

exceed042_:

":Omo this one hard Asake dey learn work."

obtofficial:

"Abeg where the pool party address dey? ."

blinks_music:

"Make them try arrest these guys abeg."

dianaskitchen88:

'Kai! Arewa for life . It’s gold hakora for me ❤️."

cashmoneyoffice:

"Make asake go carry am court case straight ."

officialjimmyovs:

"The guy try sha,pool party."

Blackface shades Olamide and Asake

Veteran singer Blackface took a dig at YBNL boss Olamide and Asake for referencing him in their newly released song, New Religion.

Olamide, in the new song's lyrics, referred to Blackface twice.

In a line of the song, Olamide said:

"E de pain me like blackface n tribunal."

Sharing a picture of Olamide and Asake from the new song video, Blackface added a caption that read: "Na true say short people no dey fear God?"

