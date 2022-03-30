Nigerian upcoming singer CKay has done the country proud with his hit song Love Nwantiti which he dropped in 2019

This comes as the song beat the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, to be number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart

Nwantiti by CKay has been breaking charts on the international scene after it went viral thanks to the popular social media platform TikTok

CKay happens to be one Nigerian singer who has significantly benefitted from TikTok. This comes as his song Love Nwantiti, first released in 2019, has been named number one on the first Billboard U.S. Afrobeats song charts.

The Billboard U.S Afrobeats songs chart premiered on Tuesday, March 29, ranked the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the US based on a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.

CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ is No. 1 on First Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. Credit: @ckay_yo

Source: Instagram

This is coming after Billboard partnered with a music festival and global brand Afro Nation to launch the first-ever United States-based chart for Afrobeats music.

According to Luminate, formerly MRC Data, Love Nwantiti by CKay drew 4.7 million official US streams in the March 18-24 tracking week.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some of the other Nigerian singers and their songs that made the Billboard US Afrobeats are Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s Peru, at number two; Wizkid’s Essence featuring Justin Bieber and Tems, at number three; Omah Lay and Bieber's Attention, at number four; and Tems’ Free Mind, at number five.

Burna Boy brags about being richer than Wizkid and Davido

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, caused a buzz on social media on March 26, 2022, when he made a rare extended appearance on his Instagram live.

The top musician seemed to dedicate his Live session to bragging about his wealth compared to other big artists in the industry.

This happened when the Twice As Tall crooner responded to comments from some viewers on his Instagram live session.

On Instagram live, Burna read out a comment from a viewer that stated that “Wizzy get money pass you.”

Source: Legit.ng