Crown Uzama, a Nigerian music crooner has shared in a trending video why he decided to be a part of Dapper Music

It will be recalled that Shallipopi shocked his fans with his exit from Dapper Music after he announced on social media

In a new clip, the Oba Pluto crooner stated what motivated him to join Dapper Music, triggering multiple reactions from fans

Nigerian musician Crown Uzama, widely known as Shallipopi, recently surfaced in an interview video that is now making waves on social media.

It is no longer news that Shallipopi revealed his departure from Dapper Music, a record label owned by Damilola Akinwunmi, after joining in 2023. In the letters shared via their official social media handles, the two music crooners cited intransparency, lack of trust, and exploitation.

"Why I joined Dapper Music" - Shallipopi

Following the situation, a trending clip of Shallipopi sharing why he decided to join Dapper Music has now surfaced online. In the interview with Zero Conditions podcast, he stated that joining the label was not about money for him.

According to his response, he saw what they were doing with Seyi Vibez and how 'hot' he had become in the industry, and he wanted that to—he wanted to be a part of a thriving record label that could take him places.

How fans reacted to Shallipopi's video

Muyeez leaves Hilda Baci’s lover’s label

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Muyeez also announced his exit from the Dapper label barely hours after Shallipopi's departure.

In a lengthy statement released on his page, Muyeez disclosed that he was a minor when he signed the deal with Dapper.

The upcoming singer shared how he was treated like a commodity and how he went to bed without at times.

