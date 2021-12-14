Superstar British singer, Ed Sheeran has discussed how he got featured on Fireboy's trending music, Peru

The Britton spoke fondly about the track and how he got addicted to it, he maintained that he has the song on repeat

Ed Sheeren then revealed that he featured on the remix of Peru and Nigerians have expressed joy having him on the remix

British singer, Ed Sheeran has spoken about his admiration for Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML's single, Peru.

Ed Sheeran declared Peru has blown in Nigeria and Ghana and he explained how he got to know about the song during a short conversation with Elton John.

Ed Sheeran speaks on featuring on Fireboy's Peru remix. Credit: @teddysphotos @fireboydml

According to him, the song was sent to him so he could feature on its remix:

"They sent the song to me a week ago and said Fireboy DML will love you on the remix. The song is blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and we should get the song to the club in the middle of December in England"

Ed Sheeran finally revealed that he has done Peru remix and its original is addictive, and he had it on repeat.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Ed Sheeran featuring on Peru remix and expressed their excitement for Fireboy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mmesoma_i:

"I’m soooo happyyy."

Hobbien_:

"I will love this as fireboy Dml becoming the king of afro pop."

Lexdiba:

"Woah that’s Elton John asking Ed Sheran bout a song by fireboy dml."

King.otor:

"So happy for fire boy."

Star_tyno:

"Fireboy all the way."

Mob_snr:

"That's blessings right there. The record is huge and @fireboydml is one of the best we have out there with good music right now. Big Ups to him."

