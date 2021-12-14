The Song Is Addictive I Had It on Repeat: Ed Sheeran Speaks About Featuring on Fireboy DML’s Peru Remix
- Superstar British singer, Ed Sheeran has discussed how he got featured on Fireboy's trending music, Peru
- The Britton spoke fondly about the track and how he got addicted to it, he maintained that he has the song on repeat
- Ed Sheeren then revealed that he featured on the remix of Peru and Nigerians have expressed joy having him on the remix
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
British singer, Ed Sheeran has spoken about his admiration for Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML's single, Peru.
Ed Sheeran declared Peru has blown in Nigeria and Ghana and he explained how he got to know about the song during a short conversation with Elton John.
According to him, the song was sent to him so he could feature on its remix:
"They sent the song to me a week ago and said Fireboy DML will love you on the remix. The song is blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and we should get the song to the club in the middle of December in England"
Block me sir: Don Jazzy’s hilarious replies fan who advised him to stop using filters, Nigerians react
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Ed Sheeran finally revealed that he has done Peru remix and its original is addictive, and he had it on repeat.
Watch the video below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Ed Sheeran featuring on Peru remix and expressed their excitement for Fireboy.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Mmesoma_i:
"I’m soooo happyyy."
Hobbien_:
"I will love this as fireboy Dml becoming the king of afro pop."
Lexdiba:
"Woah that’s Elton John asking Ed Sheran bout a song by fireboy dml."
King.otor:
"So happy for fire boy."
Star_tyno:
"Fireboy all the way."
Mob_snr:
"That's blessings right there. The record is huge and @fireboydml is one of the best we have out there with good music right now. Big Ups to him."
You're not a real superstar if everybody likes you: Fireboy
Cross recovers from sick bed to vibe to Whitemoney's Selense despite statement in leaked VN about ex-housemate
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML shared his opinion on the quality a superstar must possess.
According to the singer, a superstar is not who is liked by everybody, the more hate you get from people confirmed your status as a superstar.
His comments about being a superstar stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians, while some agreed with him, others totally disagreed.
Source: Legit.ng