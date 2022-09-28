Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is no doubt gaining recognition on the international scene

Just recently, popular US singer, Kelly Rowland, showed fans that she and Ayra were collaborating

She shared a photo of them together online and it drew a series of excited comments from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is already joining her senior colleagues in the international limelight going by recent moves.

Popular US singer, Kelly Rowland, took to her official Instagram page to treat fans to a beautiful photo of black girl magic where she posed with Ayra.

They made it known that their collaboration was soon to be released and it drew a series of excited reactions from fans.

Ayra Starr and Kelly Rowland leave fans gushing with new photo. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Rowland was featured on the remix of Ayra’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Kelly Rowland’s post below:

Netizens gush over Kelly Rowland and Ayra Starr’s photo

Not long after Kelly Rowland’s photo with Ayra Starr was posted, it became a trending topic as social media users gushed over them. Read what some of them had to say below:

Abdulazeez said the two singers blend perfectly:

This tweep compared Ayra to Asake:

A fan hailed Ayra for working with legends:

Tobe asked a question:

This tweep called it legendary behaviour and hailed Ayra for it:

Jay_onair:

"It’s the Black Girl Magic for me ."

Myeshaceless93:

"I’m obsessed with this ."

Monambaegbu:

"Na God dey make her tap dey rush!"

Nice one.

Ayra Starr trolls Asake as song hits number 1

Fast-rising Afropop singer and Mavins record signee Ayra Starr recently stirred reactions online with a shade directed at her colleague Asake.

The singer had taken to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the Apple Music Charts after her new single Rush had gone top of the list.

She then captioned her photo post with a comment that means a smart girl like herself doesn't need to be loud about the success of her new single, even if it is a massive feat.

Ayra's colleague Asake had dominated the Nigerian music charts for the last few weeks since he dropped his debut album. However, he seems to have lost that bragging right to the Don Jazzy signee.

Source: Legit.ng