Nigerian international William Troost-Ekong has hailed Argentine legend Lionel Messi, describing him as a player with a different quality.

Ekong played against the incredible player when Nigeria took on Argentina in a group-stage clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored in the 14th minute when he beat the Super Eagles' defence to fire home a stunner.

William Troost-Ekong recalls Lionel Messi's stunner against Nigeria in 2018. Photo: Julian Finney.

Ever Banega hit a long ball behind the Nigerian backline, and Messi pulled off a deft control to beat Kenneth Omeruo before hitting the back of the net.

Javier Mascherano conceded a penalty when he pulled Leon Balogun into the danger area, with Victor Moses making no mistake from the spot to make it 1-1.

Marcos Rojo struck in the 86th minute to win the encounter for the South Americans 2-1, but Messi's goal remains a beauty for Ekong.

The Super Eagles captain recalls the moment, saying he was close to cheering the multiple Ballon d'Or winner.

Ekong said during a chat with talkSPORT:

“We lost 2-1, last minute. He scored the first goal, he took the ball over his shoulder, back of his heel and he finished with his right foot. And I remember I almost wanted to clap.

"You are never in control, but I think I did manage to get one or two blocks of tackles."

Ekong links Osimhen with Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that William Troost-Ekong disclosed that Victor Osimhen is a Chelsea fan amid the lingering transfer rumours.

Discussions around Victor Osimhen’s immediate future show no signs of slowing down as he continues to impress for Galatasaray.

The embattled Napoli striker completed a loan move to the Turkish outfit on a season-long loan deal during the summer.

