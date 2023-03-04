Reactions have trailed a post shared online by fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr as she celebrates some huge wins across her budding career

The Mavin record signee has stirred emotions online with a recent announcement about her song set to be used as the official soundtrack for a Hollywood action movie

Ayra Starr, in the post shared, couldn't help but express gratitude and amazement at the international recognition her music and brand have witnessed recently

Young Nigerian female singer Ayra Starr continues to set herself apart as an exceptional talent, and her latest feat is a recognition of her growth, hard work and talent.

Ayra Starr took many by surprise with a recent post she shared on her page to celebrate a few of her international successes.

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's announcement of her song being used as one of the soundtracks for a Hollywood movie, Creed III. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@michealbjordan

After which, she celebrated her latest as she announced that her voice and song were set to be used as the soundtrack for an American action movie, Creed III.

The movie that Ayra did the soundtrack for is the third spin-off of the Creed franchise, and if anything is to go by from the thriller, it is set to be massive.

Listen to Ayra Starr's song used as the soundtrack for the Hollywood movie Creed III

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's announcement about singing the soundtrack for Creed III

@smoothallysyn:

"Sabi girl."

@ini_cash:

"Everywhere red o ."

@crayonthis:

"That’s HER."

@bas:

"You blesssedddd. DESERVED TO HEARD!! proud of you"

@simplysayo:

" beaurrrriiifuuullll !!!"

@ms_dsf:

"THAT girl ."

@aladelion:

"Sabi Girl or No girl ❤️ Let’s go."

@nitro_miles:

"When you sing creed."

@hommies_wears:

"Sabi girl doings."

@kingest_fahad:

"Baddest B*sh that ever liveth!"

