Wizkid is just a master at his art, and his recent stage performance with fast-rising Mavin record singer Ayra Starr is just a bliss to watch

A recent video of Big Wiz and Ayra performing their new single together, 2 Sugar, has gone viral online stirring reactions among adoring fans

In the clip, both singers exuded a high level of stage presence and chemistry that the audience and online fans couldn't help but notice as they were thrown into delirium

A viral clip of the Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid and Mavin record label signee Ayra Starr has stirred massive reactions online as both artists perform together on stage for the first time.

Big Wiz and Ayra served up some savory moments at his album-listening concert hosted by Apple Music Live.

A video of Wizkid performing live with Ayra Starr on stage stirs emotions online. Photo credit:@wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Both singers showed next-level stage chemistry as they performed Wizkid's song 2 Sugar off his new album More Love Less Ego.

Adoring fans, however, couldn't help noticing how Daddy Yo seemed to have avoided getting too close to Ayra Starr or instigating too much sexual tension during the performance.

Watch Wizkid's Apple Music Live performance featuring Ayra Starr below:

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid and Ayra Starr performing together on stage:

@carterefe:

"Popsi."

@jxmmygram:

"Now this album don sweet pass as e first sweet."

@t.cizzy_couture:

"And nobody is really talking about how this man entered his verse."

@kingphendy___:

"Na only Wizkid I know say e go enter song but u no go care about the lyrics bcos the way he go sound he go just dey sweet you."

@sheisveevian:

"It’s how Wiz entered his verse for me…. Tooo sleek."

@pop_lolyrichie:

"I was waiting for Wizkid to touch the girl, like for real."

@uncle_koke:

"I no dey understand wetin Wizkid dey sing these days oo. I no dey feel the guy jams like before again. Too bad."

@micheal_funti00:

"No be daddy cassava I dey see so ayrastarr you do this one."

"My Hero": Wizkid Blushes As He Shares the Message His Dad Sent to Him About His New Album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently stirred emotions online after sharing a screenshot of his dad's loving message about his new album More Love Less Ego.

The snippet of the text that the singer got from his dad showed how his old man congratulated him and wished him many more fruitful musical successes as he grew older and wiser.

The Afrobeat singer, who seemed like he couldn't help but blush at his dad's text, captioned the post describing his old man as his hero.

Source: Legit.ng