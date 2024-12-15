Lagos's Agege local government chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, has commended the efforts of the state and federal government in implementing the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy

Egunjobi also noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu was a necessity while expressing the optimism that the country would soon gain its economic strength

The council boss also shed light on the legal tussle between the local government and the former deputy speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly

Agege, Lagos state—Ganiyu Egunjobi, the chairman of the Agege local government area of Lagos state, has commended the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy and commended the state government for the manner in which it has handled council affairs so far.

In an interview, the council boss also discussed the legal battle between the Agege LGA and the former deputy speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Edwards Ayo-Odugbesan, and his wife, Funmi Ayo-Odugbesan.

According to Egunjobi, the tussle originated from the Agege local government council and the couple's claim to ownership of a piece of land at Old Ogba Road.

His words:

"The matter is subjudiced before Justice Lawal of Ikeja High Court. I won't want to be accused of contempt of court or prejudicing the court against him or his wife. We have filed our defence in which the council maintained that it owns the land in question-based on irrefutable proof. As a matter of fact, the land does not belong to me but to the council and thank goodness, the people of Agege are leading the charge to protect their collective heritage.

"I have suffered a lot because of this issue: subjected to police interrogation and supposed investigation by the EFCC if I am to go by a media report. My life is equally under threat while I face smear campaign of various sorts regularly, including ridiculous allegation that I lack education and gathering information about my wife and innocent children for God knows why.

"I presumably believe the wicked effort is to distract the undiscerning public from the substance of the matter. The saying that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back is true in this situation. But it's what it is, am not complaining. I swore to an oath to serve the interest of Agege, and this has been done in the last seven years. The council is also in court with Access Bank over the bank's headquarters sited on our land at Oyin Jolami in Victoria Island."

Egunjobi speaks on LG autonomy

Egunjobi also commended the collaboration between the federal and state governments in implementing the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy. He condemned the Anambra state government for maintaining the status quo despite the apex court ruling.

He said:

"I am aware of the collaborative efforts between the states and federal governments to give effect to the apex court’s judgment. Equally, the moves by some states, particularly Anambra State, that enacted laws to retain the status quo, the joint account and the vehement opposition to this by the federal government.

"Come to think of it, all along, administrations of Lagos councils have been independent of the state government to a certain degree. It is why there are general developments across the councils' areas regarding infrastructure and human capital. In Agege here, on my watch, the council built four health centres with two others under construction.

"Schools were renovated and built from ground zero. Same as roads. In most parts of the country, councils are incapable of funding such projects, so it becomes the preserve of the state governments. But here we are, Lagos councils are in the fray and are also investing in human capital development like mad."

Should INEC conduct LGA election? Egunjobi speaks

The chairman of the Agege LG also supported the call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a council poll. However, he pointed out the electoral body's imperfection, citing criticism that followed its off-cycle elections.

His statement reads:

"To me, it's neither here nor there. Having INEC as the new umpire of council elections has its own merit, but that's just on paper. In theory, the prevailing situation whereby ruling parties in states win all councils' elections from chairmanship to councillorship would become history.

"But the Nigerian factor may derail it from achieving its purpose of ensuring freer polls at the grassroots. On the other hand, INEC, too, has not covered itself in glory with its performance and also has a lot on its plate with all the off-season elections."

Egunjobi speaks on Tinubu's economic policies

The council chairman also commented on President Tinubu's economic policy, commending the president for removing the fuel subsidy. He noted that the current challenges are expected and expressed optimism that the country would bounce back.

He said:

"I think the policies are generally good, particularly the economic reforms such as subsidy removal, the reforms in foreign exchange that put an end to fixing the value of naira against other currencies and multiple exchange rates that encouraged rent-seeking. Now, market forces are determining the value of the naira.

"This is saving Nigeria trillions that previously were used to defend the significant arbitrage between the official exchange rates and the rates in the parallel market. It has also stopped round-tripping in the forex market. I agree that there are unintended, unpleasant consequences, but you can't make an omelette without breaking eggs. I am confident that Nigeria is in good hands and there will be light at the end of the tunnel."

No LG Chairman can nominate his successor - Egunjobi

The chairman of the Agege LG said that no local government chairman in Nigeria can nominate his successor, adding that such powers lie in the governors and the president.

According to Egunjobi, every politician in Agege, including those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, accepted Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, as their leader. He commented:

"It's not within my power to pick my successor. I am not even qualified to contemplate such. I stand to be corrected, there is no local government chairman in any part of Nigeria that's so powerful to independently pick his successor. Anointing, or whatever is called, is peculiar to governors and presidents. As they say in local parlance, 'who dash monkey banana.'

"You may wonder why the Lagos local government election is near the corner, and in most parts of the state, campaign posters of Chairmanship and councillorship aspirants are scattered everywhere except in Agege. This is because we are all united under the leadership of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa. There is neither PDP nor Labour Party in Agege. Everybody accepts Obasa as his political leader and supremo."

Ex-deputy speaker accused of using police to grab land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Agege stakeholders spoke on the land ownership conflict between the Agege LGA.

The stakeholders said the land belongs to the council, citing their involvement in the council's legal acquisition of the Abiola Market land, including the disputed portion.

Speaking at a press conference at the palace of Olu of Agege on Wednesday, November 27, the stakeholders expressed disappointment with Ayo-Odugbesan's alleged resort to self-help, intimidation, and blackmail against council officials.

